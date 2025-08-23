Advertisement
The tragic end of Emmanuel Haro: Demanding ‘answers for this beautiful, little baby’

A 7-month-old boy wearing a blue T-shirt
Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who was reported missing Aug. 14, 2025, in Yucaipa, Calif.
(San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department)
Nathan Solis.
By Nathan Solis
Strangers continued to hold vigil Friday near the Cabazon home of baby Emmanuel Haro, demanding answers even after San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators arrested his parents on suspicion of murder.

The arrests marked a grim end of a week-long search for Haro that generated national attention and sparked much online sleuthing.

Authorities said they now believe Emmanuel is dead and are still searching for his body.

Here is a rundown of the events of the last eight days:

CABAZON CALIF AUGUST 22, 2025 -- San Bernardino County Sheriff investigators remove evidence Friday morning, August 22, 2025 at the Cabazon home of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who has been missing for just over a week. Jake and Rebecca Haro, the parents of Emmanuel Haro, were taken into custody. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro faked kidnapping, now accused of murder, officials say

The parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro were arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, more than a week after his mother claimed he was abducted, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

A claim on abduction

Emmanuel Haro came to the attention of the public a week ago amid reports of a dramatic abduction in Yucaipa.

His mother, Rebecca Haro. told authorities she was attacked and knocked unconscious outside a Big 5 store in Yucaipa.

A woman ties balloons to a fence that has stuffed animals and is next to memorial candles
Monica Flores ties balloons to a fence in Cabazon, where a small memorial has been set up for Emmanuel Haro.
(OnScene.TV)

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and searched the area but could not find Emmanuel.

In an interview with KTLA-TV last week, Rebecca Haro, who had a black eye, pleaded for the return of her son. “If you know anything, please come forward or take him to the cops,” she said. “Please come and bring my son back. I’m begging you.”

Question emerge

When Rebecca Haro initially reported her baby missing, she gave statements to investigators that she later contradicted, authorities said. When she was confronted with those inconsistencies, sheriff’s officials say she stopped speaking with investigators.

Days after he was reported missing, investigators and police dogs searched the family home in Cabazon, a community northwest of Palm Springs. The Sheriff’s Department says it served multiple search warrants at the home and reviewed surveillance footage from areas of interest and analyzed the couple’s electronic devices that were seized as part of the investigation.

Earlier this week, an attorney for the boy’s father, Jake Haro, insisted the family was still cooperating with investigators and Rebecca Haro had refused to take a polygraph only when it was requested by law enforcement.

A police officer walks under crime-scene tape at the Cabazon home of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities said she gave contradictory statements, but Vincent Hughes, who is representing Jake Haro in a separate criminal case, said she was overcome with emotion because of her missing son.

The couple surrendered their phones to investigators and allowed detectives to search their Cabazon home, Hughes said. Investigators also took two iPads, including one that had not been taken out of the box, and three Xbox video game consoles. Their vehicle was also taken by investigators as part of the search for their son, according to Hughes.

Two San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies approach the home of Jake and Rebecca Haro in Cabazon on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The couple's infant son, Emmanuel Haro, has been missing for a week.

Baby Emmanuel Haro has been missing for week: Trying to unravel the mystery

Emmanuel was reported missing Aug. 14 under suspicious circumstances after his mother said she was attacked and knocked unconscious outside a Big 5 store in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A child removed

Authorities said Riverside County child protective services removed a 2-year-old child from the couple’s home.

It’s unclear what prompted officials to remove the child. A spokesperson for Riverside County declined to comment, citing state confidentiality laws.

The arrest

The Haros were arrested at their Cabazon home Friday. Authorities said they faked the story about a mysterious attacker who abducted their son.

“It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “While these arrests mark a significant development, our focus remains on finding Emmanuel.”

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus thanked law enforcement and prosecutors from Riverside and San Bernardino counties for their role in the investigation and arrests. He also thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

“The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel,” Dicus said in a statement. “I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable.”

The couple could not be reached for comment. Hughes visited their Cabazon home Friday after following arrests. He told members of the media “they’re innocent until proven guilty.”

Bystanders who held vigil at the home had become increasingly suspicious of the couple.

On Friday, some said they were still demanding answers about the baby.

“It’s not just the community that wants answers,” said Jimmy Williams, a YouTube videographer from Chesapeake, Va. “It’s the whole country that wants answers for this beautiful little baby.”

