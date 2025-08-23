Advertisement
California

Three found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Rolling Hills home

Police car lights
Three people were found dead Saturday inside a Rolling Hills home in what authorities said appeared to be a murder-suicide.
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer

Three people were found dead in a Rolling Hills home Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on the 100 block of Crest Road East around 10:30 a.m., KTLA reported, citing law enforcement.

A woman told authorities that she had found her sister and father dead inside the home, according to KTLA. Deputies found both dead at the scene, as well as a second woman.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be domestic violence-related, FOX 11 reported.

There isn’t any threat to the community, officials said. The sheriff’s department did not respond immediately to requests for comment Saturday night.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

