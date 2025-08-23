Three found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Rolling Hills home

Three people were found dead Saturday inside a Rolling Hills home in what authorities said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on the 100 block of Crest Road East around 10:30 a.m., KTLA reported, citing law enforcement.

A woman told authorities that she had found her sister and father dead inside the home, according to KTLA. Deputies found both dead at the scene, as well as a second woman.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be domestic violence-related, FOX 11 reported.

There isn’t any threat to the community, officials said. The sheriff’s department did not respond immediately to requests for comment Saturday night.