Advertisement
California

13-year-old boy fatally shot at Pico Rivera gas station

Sheriff's investigators at a 76 gas station at night.
A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed late Saturday at a gas station in Pico Rivera, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are searching for the gunman.
(Onscene TV)
Deborah Netburn.
By Deborah Netburn
Staff Writer Follow

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot late Saturday night near a 76 Gas Station on Whittier Blvd. in Pico Rivera, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the suspect and the cause of the shooting has been released.

Saturday night’s shooting was the second time a person was shot and killed at a gas station in the city of Pico Rivera in less than a week.

Advertisement

A previous homicide occurred on Thursday, Aug. 21 near a Shell Station about two miles away from the 76 station.

Officials say the two homicides do not appear to be connected.

More to Read

California
Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn covers faith, spirituality and joy for the Los Angeles Times. She started at The Times in 2006 and has worked across a wide range of sections including entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and science.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement