13-year-old boy fatally shot at Pico Rivera gas station
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot late Saturday night near a 76 Gas Station on Whittier Blvd. in Pico Rivera, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on the suspect and the cause of the shooting has been released.
Saturday night’s shooting was the second time a person was shot and killed at a gas station in the city of Pico Rivera in less than a week.
A previous homicide occurred on Thursday, Aug. 21 near a Shell Station about two miles away from the 76 station.
Officials say the two homicides do not appear to be connected.
