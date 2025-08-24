13-year-old boy fatally shot at Pico Rivera gas station

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed late Saturday at a gas station in Pico Rivera, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are searching for the gunman.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the suspect and the cause of the shooting has been released.

Saturday night’s shooting was the second time a person was shot and killed at a gas station in the city of Pico Rivera in less than a week.

A previous homicide occurred on Thursday, Aug. 21 near a Shell Station about two miles away from the 76 station.

Officials say the two homicides do not appear to be connected.

