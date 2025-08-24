Four killed in crash on I-15 in Temecula as BMW leaps center divider; driver survives

First responders stand near the wreckage from a fiery crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 in Temecula.

A fiery crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 in Temecula killed four people when a BMW went over the concrete median and hit an oncoming car, authorities said.

About 9:30 p.m., a black BMW M4 was heading north on the freeway north of the Winchester Road exit and was driving recklessly, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car suddenly veered left, going over the concrete divider and into southbound traffic, officials said.

The BMW smashed into a white Nissan Sentra and burst into flames, quickly becoming engulfed.

The BMW was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Moreno Valley. A woman, 23, was in the right front seat and a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl in the back seat. All three passengers were killed, authorities said.

Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the BMW. He sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A 35-year-old man from Wildomar was driving the Sentra and was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital, officials said. A passenger in the Sentra, a 22-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials said alcohol was not a factor, but the CHP is investigating the collision. Charges against for the BMW driver were pending.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Temecula-area CHP at (951) 466-4300.