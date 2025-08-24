Advertisement
Toddler and brother who vanished from their L.A. foster home have been found, LAPD says

Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Garrison. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Garrison
Two children who disappeared from their foster home in the early hours of Thursday morning have been found, the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday.

When the brothers — a 10-year-old and a toddler — vanished, police said they were believed to be in imminent danger.

Side-by-side photos of a woman and two boys.
Two young brothers were believed to have been abducted by their biological mother, left.
(California Highway Patrol)
Derek Rodriguez-Hernandez, 2, and older brother Jaden Hernandez left their foster home in the Westlake neighborhood about 1:30 a.m., police said.

The boys’ foster parents heard the door of their house opening and ran outside, they told KTLA, but the boys were already gone.

The LAPD said they’d been taken by their biological mother, Jackeline Hernandez-Torres. An Amber Alert was issued for the trio.

On Sunday afternoon, the alert was canceled, and LAPD officials said the boys had been found and were in good health.

They will soon be reunited with their foster parents, the news release said. No information was immediately provided about their mother.

Jessica Garrison

