Fire crews halt Sherman Oaks brush fire; officials warn of delays on 405 Freeway

Los Angeles Fire Department crews have halted progress of a brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews stopped a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Sherman Oaks. Full containment, however, will require the use of heavy equipment to extinguish burned material along the control lines, according to fire officials, who warn of potential delays on the 405 Freeway.

The brush fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 15300 block of Burbank Boulevard, near Haskell Creek, where about nine acres were scorched before firefighters were able to halt the fire’s progression, according to the LAFD.

Fire crews on the ground and in the air battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Fire companies are proceeding with extreme caution due to damaged trees and branches throughout the burn area,” fire officials said in a written statement. “Heavy equipment crews are en route to assist with mop-up and the establishment of a bare-earth dozer lines around the perimeter, with full containment expected to require an extended operation into early evening.”

Fire officials encouraged people to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The fire and traffic delays come amid a 10.2-mile repavement project through the Sepulveda Pass from Van Nuys to Westwood. The project includes a series of overnight road closures. with one that begins Tuesday and ends Thursday. Overnight lane closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The $143.7-million project will consist of replacing sections of two lanes in each direction from Victory Boulevard to Mulholland Drive, according to Caltrans officials.

The project also includes restoring and replacing two overhead sign structures, 98 sign panel replacements, upgrading 6,400 feet of guardrail and upgrading 10 curb ramps.