Advertisement
California

Fire crews halt Sherman Oaks brush fire; officials warn of delays on 405 Freeway

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a 1.5-acre brush fire in Sherman Oaks.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews have halted progress of a brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin.
(Alert California UC san Diego)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow

Los Angeles Fire Department crews stopped a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Sherman Oaks. Full containment, however, will require the use of heavy equipment to extinguish burned material along the control lines, according to fire officials, who warn of potential delays on the 405 Freeway.

The brush fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 15300 block of Burbank Boulevard, near Haskell Creek, where about nine acres were scorched before firefighters were able to halt the fire’s progression, according to the LAFD.

Fire crews on the ground and in the air battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Fire companies are proceeding with extreme caution due to damaged trees and branches throughout the burn area,” fire officials said in a written statement. “Heavy equipment crews are en route to assist with mop-up and the establishment of a bare-earth dozer lines around the perimeter, with full containment expected to require an extended operation into early evening.”

Advertisement

Fire officials encouraged people to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The fire and traffic delays come amid a 10.2-mile repavement project through the Sepulveda Pass from Van Nuys to Westwood. The project includes a series of overnight road closures. with one that begins Tuesday and ends Thursday. Overnight lane closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The $143.7-million project will consist of replacing sections of two lanes in each direction from Victory Boulevard to Mulholland Drive, according to Caltrans officials.

Advertisement

The project also includes restoring and replacing two overhead sign structures, 98 sign panel replacements, upgrading 6,400 feet of guardrail and upgrading 10 curb ramps.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement