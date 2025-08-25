‘Crimes of greed’ lead LAPD to bust burglary crew behind nearly 100 break-ins

Los Angeles city officials on Monday announced the arrest of several alleged South L.A. gang members who are accused of burglarizing nearly 100 homes and businesses, largely on the city’s Westside.

Those arrested are believed to be part of a group that called itself the “Rich Rollin’ Burglary Crew,” that focused on seizing high-end jewelry, purses, and guns, said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. The alleged gang members were from Rollin’ 30s and 55 Neighborhood, according to police.

The crimes date back to 2022, but none of the burglaries are believed to be related to the recent crime wave in Encino, according to McDonnell.

At least eight individuals tied to the Rich Rolling’ crew have been arrested and charged, said District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who said the stolen goods were sold for cash.

“These are not crimes of need, these are crimes of greed,” said Hochman.

Most of the burglaries occurred in West L.A. and neighborhoods near Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LAPD.

A break in the case came in February when three suspects in a van were arrested following a vehicle pursuit, said McDonnell. Los Angeles police recognized the vehicle from two burglaries that occurred the day before, he said.

In April, a search warrant was served on a home, where police found weapons, purses, stolen credit cards, licenses plates and more, according to McDonnell.

Mayor Karen Bass called the operation a “major win” for the city and praised the “extraordinary work of our LAPD and our regional partners.”

Last week, McDonnell alluded to a forthcoming major announcement about crime during his appearance before the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn.

At that meeting, McDonnell fielded questions from residents fearful about a spate of home invasions in the West Valley. In response, he said there are two main groups targeting homes in the Encino area: Crews from South America — whose members come on a 90-day visa — and South L.A.

Some South L.A. crews may target homes based on what residents display on social media, he warned.

“You’re showing off Rolexes, fancy bags, fancy cars, this kind of stuff. You make yourself a target,” he said at the meeting.

The burglary crews may also follow people from upscale restaurants to see what kind of car they own. Burglars may also put tiny cameras outside a home in a flower bed to monitor residents’ movements, he said.

