Advertisement
California

‘Crimes of greed’ lead LAPD to bust burglary crew behind nearly 100 break-ins

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and District Attorney Nathan Hochman speak.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and District Attorney Nathan Hochman at a July 2025 news conference. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
By Dakota Smith
Staff Writer Follow
  • Members of a group that called itself the “Rich Rollin’ Burglary Crew” have been arrested, accused of nearly 100 home and business break-ins.
  • The crew focused on seizing high-end jewelry, purses, and guns, said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

Los Angeles city officials on Monday announced the arrest of several alleged South L.A. gang members who are accused of burglarizing nearly 100 homes and businesses, largely on the city’s Westside.

Those arrested are believed to be part of a group that called itself the “Rich Rollin’ Burglary Crew,” that focused on seizing high-end jewelry, purses, and guns, said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. The alleged gang members were from Rollin’ 30s and 55 Neighborhood, according to police.

The crimes date back to 2022, but none of the burglaries are believed to be related to the recent crime wave in Encino, according to McDonnell.

Advertisement

At least eight individuals tied to the Rich Rolling’ crew have been arrested and charged, said District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who said the stolen goods were sold for cash.

“These are not crimes of need, these are crimes of greed,” said Hochman.

Most of the burglaries occurred in West L.A. and neighborhoods near Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LAPD.

A break in the case came in February when three suspects in a van were arrested following a vehicle pursuit, said McDonnell. Los Angeles police recognized the vehicle from two burglaries that occurred the day before, he said.

Advertisement

In April, a search warrant was served on a home, where police found weapons, purses, stolen credit cards, licenses plates and more, according to McDonnell.

Mayor Karen Bass called the operation a “major win” for the city and praised the “extraordinary work of our LAPD and our regional partners.”

Last week, McDonnell alluded to a forthcoming major announcement about crime during his appearance before the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn.

Advertisement

At that meeting, McDonnell fielded questions from residents fearful about a spate of home invasions in the West Valley. In response, he said there are two main groups targeting homes in the Encino area: Crews from South America — whose members come on a 90-day visa — and South L.A.

Some South L.A. crews may target homes based on what residents display on social media, he warned.

“You’re showing off Rolexes, fancy bags, fancy cars, this kind of stuff. You make yourself a target,” he said at the meeting.

The burglary crews may also follow people from upscale restaurants to see what kind of car they own. Burglars may also put tiny cameras outside a home in a flower bed to monitor residents’ movements, he said.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers the San Fernando Valley for the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement