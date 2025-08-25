Advertisement
California

Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot jumps to $750 million, the 10th largest ever

Floyd Whitfield, a regular player of the Powerball Lottery game, holds up a Powerball play slip.
Floyd Whitfield, a regular player of the Powerball Lottery game, holds up a Powerball play slip with one of his plays, at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne on Oct. 10, 2023.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

The latest Powerball jackpot has become the 10th largest ever, with an estimated prize of $750 million and a cash value of $338.6 million.

The next drawing is Monday night and will be the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last won May 31 in California, according to a Powerball news release. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

“The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery chief executive, said in a news release. “It only takes one $2 Powerball ticket to win Monday’s jackpot, and a portion of that sale will go directly to supporting programs and services that benefit local communities.”

Advertisement

Even though no one had all six numbers from the last Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in New York and Maine matched five numbers and won $1 million, according to the release. A third winner in South Dakota also matched five numbers, plus the Power Play option for $1 more, doubling the prize to $2 million.

If someone wins Monday’s jackpot, they can choose between periodic payments totaling $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million, according to the release. If the winner picks the first option, they’ll get one payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

A customer with Powerball tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif. on Friday.

California

$204.5-million Powerball ticket sold in Arleta as Southern California streak continues

Southern California now accounts for half of all Powerball winners this year after an Arleta 7-Eleven sold a winning ticket worth $207 million.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was announced in June, when a lucky player bought a Powerball ticket worth $204.5 million that was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta.

Advertisement

Two out of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year have been from Southern California. In March, someone bought a ticket worth $515 million in Anaheim.

The other two Powerball winners were in January, when a player in Oregon bought a ticket worth $328.5 million, and in April, when a winner in Kentucky purchased a ticket worth $167.3 million.

The highest ever Powerball jackpots were both won in California — in Nov. 2022 when Edwin Castor of Altadena purchased a ticket worth $2.04 billion and in Oct. 2023, when a group of winners bought a ticket valued at $1.765 billion.

Advertisement

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and live streamed on Powerball.com.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement