Thunderstorms cause ground stop at LAX and other SoCal airports

An Alaska Airlines flight takes off from Los Angeles International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines flight takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on January 8, 2024. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded more than 100 Boeing planes Saturday after an Alaska Airlines flight suffered an inflight blowout that left a large hole in the side of the aircraft and forced it to make an emergency landing.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
By Terry Castleman

Los Angeles International Airport was subject to a ground stop Monday afternoon due to possible thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Weather Service.

Departures from a number of airports in nearby states — including Phoenix, Denver and Salt Lake City — were grounded as a precaution between 3:25 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday, an FAA site showed.

The probability of a time extension was listed as medium, or 30% to 60%.

The NWS forecasted a 30% probability of thunderstorms near Palmdale on Monday afternoon and a high of 98 degrees. The airports subject to grounding were those at a distance where flights would pass over the area during a possible thunderstorm.

The storms come amid a surge of monsoonal moisture and instability across the Western U.S., which has brought dangerous dry lightning, major dust storms and rare summer rain over the last few days.

Similar ground stops at Long Beach Airport and John Wayne airport expired at 4 p.m., the FAA site showed.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

