Beverly Hills public schools to consider displaying Israeli flag on all campuses

Beverly Hills High School and other campuses in the district would display the Israeli flag during the month of May under a proposal to be considered Tuesday by the school board.

The Beverly Hills Unified School District’s Board of Education will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to display the Israeli flag on all campuses and district facilities to recognize Jewish Heritage Month in May.

The proposal is part of a resolution to combat antisemitism that also calls for educating students about Jewish history and commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Oct. 7 as a Day of Remembrance of the 2023 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

The resolution has sparked debate over whether it is appropriate to dedicate this much time and resources to recognizing a specific ethnic and religious group in a public school setting.

Advertisement

It has also raised concerns that displaying the Israeli flag doesn’t simply signal support for the Jewish people but also represents support for the Israeli government and its actions in Gaza, where more than half a million people are living in famine amid the ongoing war.

“This proposal conflates Jewish faith and identity with the political actions of a foreign government and undermines the inclusive and respectful environment that public schools are meant to foster for all students, regardless of their background,” said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR-LA in a statement. “It is deeply insensitive and distressing to Palestinian students who have lost countless family members to Israel’s violent military campaign and the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

All five members of the BHUSD Board of Education expressed their support for the resolution during an Aug. 5 meeting but decided to revise some of its wording before bringing it back for a vote this week.

Advertisement

In particular, they changed phrasing saying that the purpose of displaying the Israeli flag is to signify support for the Jewish state to saying the purpose is to signify support for the Jewish community.

During the Aug. 5 meeting, public speaker Daniel Lifschitz said he supported the spirit of a resolution to combat antisemitism. However, he raised several concerns around its language, especially how it completely eliminates “any distinction between anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment.”

Board member Russell Stuart said during the meeting that people have different opinions about whether it is possible to be against the country of Israel without being against the Jewish people, but he emphasized that the purpose of the resolution is to make Jewish students feel supported.

Advertisement

“In the end our job is not to solve geopolitics,” he said. Our job is to make sure that our students in our school district come to school and feel safe.”

Andrea Grossman, who attended BHUSD schools and sent her three children to schools in the district, said she read the resolution with concern and dismay.

“Beverly Hills is a public school district in a diverse city with more than one religion with more than one ethnic group,” Grossman said. “Your resolution would be appropriate in a Jewish day school, in a private school, not funded by taxpayer dollars.”

Another public commenter said it is unfair to focus so heavily on the atrocities faced by the Jewish people and not provide the same recognition to other persecuted groups like Armenians, Uyghurs, and Black people in the United States.

Grossman also expressed fears about the backlash the resolution would generate. “It is my firm belief that this resolution will ignite rather than discourage antisemitism,” she said.

Tal Lavi, on the other hand, came out in strong support of the proposal, saying that as an Israeli American he specifically chose BHUSD because he felt that the district is a place where his three sons could feel safe to be Jewish.

Advertisement

“Since Oct. 7, there was a huge raise in antisemitism,” he said. “I feel this resolution is very much needed in order to create that safe environment.”

The Anti-Defamation League reported 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the United States in 2024 — a 344% increase over the last five years and the highest number since the organization started tracking incidents in 1979. L.A. County saw a 91% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes from 2022 to 2023, the latest year for which data are available.

Board members emphasized the importance of passing this resolution against this backdrop of hate.

“This resolution affirms a commitment to educating about Jewish history, accurately remembering the tragedies the Jewish people have endured, and standing publicly against the growing darkness of antisemitism,” said board member Sigalie Sabag, “which make no mistake has reached a critical tipping point.”

A spokesperson for the district said in a statement that should the resolution pass the Israeli flags would not be mounted on a flag pole, but rather be displayed in different locations around campuses.