Poncho led deputies to his missing owner. Then the faithful pup vanished
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in rural California has been found with the help of her furry friend.
Now, authorities are asking the public’s help in locating Poncho, her faithful canine companion, who has been missing for days.
Barbara Dee Crosby went missing from Skyline Place, a senior living home in Sonora, Calif., around 10 a.m. Saturday. Deputies believe Crosby, who has dementia, left the home on foot with Poncho, her tan Chihuahua mix, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
The department issued a missing person’s alert with a description of Crosby and the outfit she was last seen in, according to a post on Instagram.
A search-and-rescue team led by the Sheriff’s Office alongside local residents and the California Highway Patrol was tasked with relocating her.
On Sunday, Crosby was sighted near East Bald Mountain Road, a lengthy walk from the senior living home.
The rescue team was planning a search operation for Monday when reported sightings of Poncho came flooding in around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.
Rescue crews hiked down a 70-foot embankment to search the area. The team spotted Poncho under a clump of brush and found Crosby asleep on the ground nearby.
Due to the steep terrain and dense vegetation, rescuers had to extract Crosby using a litter and rope system, deputies said.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the effort to locate Barbara. … Your support played a vital role in bringing her home safely,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an Instagram post. “And a special thank you to Poncho, whose loyalty and presence near Barbara’s location helped lead us to her — truly the unsung hero of this rescue.”
Crosby was taken to a nearby hospital for assessment.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a post that Poncho ran off “before he could be safely secured and may still be in the area.”
Anyone with information on Poncho is asked to notify the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 533-5855.
