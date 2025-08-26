Advertisement
5 injured, one critically, in shooting in South L.A.

Los Angeles police are searching for suspects in a shooting Tuesday that injured five people in South L.A.
By Christopher Buchanan
Police are searching for multiple suspects after five people were shot in South L.A. on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person in critical condition, authorities said.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street, L.A. Police Officer Kevin Terzes said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to a hospital; one was critically injured. Another injured individual chose to self-transport to the hospital, according to the department.

Terzes said three male suspects may have fled the scene in a white vehicle and that the LAPD continues to investigate.

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

