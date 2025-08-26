5 injured, one critically, in shooting in South L.A.
-
-
- Share via
Police are searching for multiple suspects after five people were shot in South L.A. on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person in critical condition, authorities said.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street, L.A. Police Officer Kevin Terzes said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to a hospital; one was critically injured. Another injured individual chose to self-transport to the hospital, according to the department.
Terzes said three male suspects may have fled the scene in a white vehicle and that the LAPD continues to investigate.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.