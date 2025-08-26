Advertisement
California

Powerball jackpot jumps to seventh largest ever after no one wins Monday’s drawing

A cashier displaying Powerball tickets at a 7-Eleven store
A cashier displays Powerball tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Woodland Hills. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $815 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $815 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the seventh largest prize ever, after no one won Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 and the Powerball number was 22.

There were two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas that have a value of $1 million each after matching the first five numbers, according to a Powerball news release. There were 26 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in California on May 31. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 38th since then and will have an estimated cash value of $367.9 million.

If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they can choose between periodic payments totaling $815 million or the lump sum payment, according to the release. If the winner picks the first option, they’ll get an initial check with a portion of the winnings followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was announced in June, when a lucky player bought a Powerball ticket worth $204.5 million that was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta.

Two out of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year have been from Southern California. In March, someone bought a ticket worth $515 million in Anaheim.

The other two Powerball winners were in January, when a player in Oregon bought a ticket worth $328.5 million, and in April, when a winner in Kentucky purchased a ticket worth $167.3 million.

The highest ever Powerball jackpots were both won in California — in November 2022, when Edwin Castor of Altadena purchased a ticket worth $2.04 billion, and in October 2023, when a group of winners bought a ticket valued at $1.765 billion.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and live streamed on Powerball.com.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

