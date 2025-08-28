These California eggs are linked to a salmonella outbreak that’s infected nearly 100 people

Eggs from a Lucerne Valley company have been recalled after a salmonella outbreak.

Large, brown cage-free eggs from a small egg farm in San Bernardino County are at the center of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened scores of people across dozens of states, public health officials said Thursday.

Country Eggs LLC of Lucerne Valley is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after its “sunshine/omega-3 golden yolk” eggs were found to be contaminated with salmonella.

At least 95 people have been infected with salmonella in 14 states, including California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, according to the CDC.

The possibly contaminated eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, Nijuya Markets and Country Eggs. (FDA)

There have been about 18 reported hospitalizations from illness.

The FDA conducted a trace-back investigation, where officials interview ill patients to identify what food made them sick and where the contaminated food came from. Based on reports of where the sick people shopped or ate, the investigation pointed to Country Eggs LLC as a common supplier.

The company has agreed to recall the eggs, which are packed in individual retail cartons and bear the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, Nijiya Markets and Country Eggs.

The recalled products were distributed between June 16 and July 9 in California and Nevada, with the code CA 7695 on the carton. The cartons will also have the sell-by dates of July 1 through Sept. 18.

The eggs have sell-by dates that extend to Sept. 18 and carry a code of CA 7695. (FDA)

If you have the recalled eggs in your refrigerator, public health officials advise you to throw the carton in the trash or return them where you bought them. If the eggs touched any surface or items in your home, wash the areas — along with your hands — with hot soapy water.

Be aware of the symptoms of severe salmonella poisoning:



Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F.

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

Vomiting to the point that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration that include infrequent urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up.

If you or those in your household experience any of these symptoms, call your healthcare provider.