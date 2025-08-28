Advertisement
California

Boy, 4, died while in custody of leaders of cult-like group; police reopen investigation

Timothy Thomas died after being placed in the temporary custody of the leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies.
(Colton Police Department)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Clara Harter and Richard Winton

Two weeks after the leaders of a cult-like group in the Inland Empire were arrested, police have reopened an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old boy who had been placed in their custody.

On Thursday, the Colton Police Department announced that it was reviewing new leads and actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the January 2010 death of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas.

“At the time of his death, temporary custody of Timothy Thomas had been signed over from his birth parents to leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies,” the department said in a news release.

Advertisement

On Aug. 14, authorities arrested a husband and wife who run the Hemet-based religious group as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspicious disappearance, and possible homicide, of one of the group’s members, authorities said.

California

Leaders of California religious group arrested after two members go missing

Leaders of an Inland Empire religious group were arrested as police seized automatic weapons and ghost guns and investigated the disappearance of two missing members.

Pastor Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, and his wife, “Prophetess” Shelly Bailey Martin, 62 were arrested as an investigation continues into the disappearance of Emilio Ghanem, 40, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police are also searching for a man associated with the group who disappeared in 2017.

The couple were arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons. They are both now out of custody and have not been charged.

Advertisement

Ghanem went missing in May 2023 shortly after parting ways with the religious group and opening a pest control company that competed with a business operated by a group leader. Earlier this year, Redlands police said they found the rental truck he was last seen driving “along with additional evidence.”

His disappearance is being investigated as a potential homicide, according to city of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker.

Redlands police are assisting Claremont police as they investigate the disappearance of Perris resident Ruben Moreno, who was also affiliated with His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, according to police. Claremont police say Moreno was last seen in December 2017 at a Claremont home where group members used to gather.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement