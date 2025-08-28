Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion, the sixth largest ever after no one wins latest drawing

The new Powerball jackpot has climbed to $950 million. 7-Eleven cashier Jagdip Singh sells Powerball tickets in Woodland Hills earlier this week.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to almost $1 billion, the sixth-largest jackpot ever, after no one won Wednesday’s drawing.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, with an estimated cash value of $428.9 million, according to a Powerball news release. It’s the game’s sixth-largest prize ever and the biggest jackpot in more than a year.

No ticket matched all six numbers from Wednesday’s drawing — white balls 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 and red Powerball 25, according to the release. The Power Play multiplier was 4.

Advertisement

There were six tickets that won prizes worth $1 million or more from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the release. The tickets were sold in New York, Arizona and Virginia. There were also three winning tickets sold in Ohio, Mississippi and Virginia, worth $2 million.

Forty tickets were sold that won $50,000 prizes and 10 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

If someone wins Saturday’s jackpot, they can choose between periodic payments totaling $950 million or the lump sum payment of $428.9 million, according to the release. If the winner picks the first option, they’ll get an initial check with a portion of the winnings followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was announced in June, when a lucky player bought a Powerball ticket worth $204.5 million that was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta.

Advertisement

Two out of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year have been from Southern California. In March, someone bought a ticket worth $515 million in Anaheim .

The other two Powerball winners were in January, when a player in Oregon bought a ticket worth $328.5 million, and in April, when a winner in Kentucky purchased a ticket worth $167.3 million.

The highest-ever Powerball jackpots were both won in California — in November 2022, when Edwin Castor of Altadena purchased a ticket worth $2.04 billion, and in October 2023, when a group of winners bought a ticket valued at $1.765 billion.

Advertisement

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and livestreamed on Powerball.com.