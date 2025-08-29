Deadly freeway collision devastates Southern California youth soccer community

The Southern California youth soccer community has been left reeling over the deahts of Mona Sabet, left, and Jacob Labib.

Relatives and youth soccer groups across Southern California have been left reeling after a fiery car accident claimed the lives of two teenage boys recently, as well as a man and woman.

The deadly collision, which authorities suspect was the result of an illegal race, occurred Aug. 23 on Interstate 15, in Temecula.

According to authorities, a BMW was traveling north at a high rate of speed when it suddenly veered left and leaped over the median. The BMW then collided with an oncoming Nissan Sentra and both vehicles burst into flames.

BMW Passengers Jacob Labib, 15, and brother and sister Mina Sabet, 14; and Yostena Sabet, 22, all suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to relatives and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. Nicholas Callans, the 35-year-old driver of the Nissan was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Girgis Alber, 23, the driver of the BMW and the Yostena Sabet’s fiancé, was pulled from the vehicle and transported to the Inland Valley Medical Center in critical condition, the California Highway Patrol said. An unidentified passenger of the Nissan was also transported to the medical center and listed in critical condition.

According to the CHP, once Alber is treated for his injuries, he will be booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, child endangerment and engaging in a speed contest. The investigation is ongoing, the CHP said.

The deaths have devastated family members, a local church community and youth soccer players.

Jonah Labib, Jacob’s father, said the boys had enjoyed a full day of competitive tournament matches at the Albion Cup, in Temecula, before the accident. The boys, who lived in Moreno Valley, spent most of their time together as teammates on the SoCal Reds, a youth soccer club in the Elite Academy League.

“They had been friends since they were very little,” Labib said. “They did scouts together, Sunday school together, played soccer for the same club, almost in the same positions… They were inseparable.”

Since the boys were so close, it was a regular arrangement for their families to drive them to tournaments together, Labib said. Labib had to host a church service as Father of St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Bellflower, so after driving the boys to their morning matches, he planned for Sabet’s family to drive them home.

But hours later, he received an emergency message from Jacob’s phone and could not reach him. When he arrived at his son’s location, officers informed him what had occurred.

“The youth of the church are greatly impacted by his departure,” Labib said. “He is God-fearing, extremely passionate about soccer, and a mentor to his little brothers… He was just a friend that his friends could rely on.”

Lynn Perez, head of soccer operations for the SoCalReds, created a GoFundMe page to help the families cover funeral costs. The effort has so far raised over $40,000 in support.

“Jacob and Mina were more than just teammates; they were friends, leaders, and an important part of our soccer family,” Perez wrote. “Their warmth, kindness, and passion for the game left an impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing them.”

In a SoCal Red post about the incident, several other California youth soccer clubs shared their condolences and grief.

“Claremont Stars sending these families all kinds of love and comfort,” said the Claremont Stars football club.

“The entire Rangers FC family extends our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and teammates of Jacob and Mina. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this heartbreaking time,” wrote the Rangers football club.

“The entire OC soccer community is thinking of you and with you,” said Orange County Soccer Club, a professional United Soccer League team.

Labib said his religion would help him through this time, if nothing else.

“The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away — Blessed be the name of the Lord,” he said.

