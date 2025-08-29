Advertisement
California

LAPD employee accidentally shoots himself at City Hall East, sources say

The walkway that connects Los Angeles City Hall East to City Hall.
The walkway that connects Los Angeles City Hall East to City Hall.
(William Liang/For The Times)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Dakota Smith and Richard Winton

A Los Angeles Police Department employee accidentally shot himself Friday at City Hall East, two sources told The Times.

The gun was the employee’s personal weapon and the bullet left a graze wound, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren’t allowed to talk to the media.

Officers cordoned off the lobby and entrance to the building on Main Street and declined to let anyone pass.

“Earlier today there was an unintentional discharge of a firearm at City Hall East involving a non-sworn security services division employee,” said LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish. “There were no serious injuries and the matter is being handled by our Internal Affairs investigators.”

Advertisement

Forkish declined to answer additional questions about the incident or confirm the employee shot himself.

City Hall East is connected to the main City Hall building via a walkway and includes the offices of the city attorney and city controller.

Guards typically sit in the lobby and check the credentials of visitors.

The sources said that the employee was at a desk when the gun went off and did not describe what part of the person’s body was injured.

More to Read

California
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers the San Fernando Valley for the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement