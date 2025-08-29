LAPD employee accidentally shoots himself at City Hall East, sources say

A Los Angeles Police Department employee accidentally shot himself Friday at City Hall East, two sources told The Times.

The gun was the employee’s personal weapon and the bullet left a graze wound, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren’t allowed to talk to the media.

Officers cordoned off the lobby and entrance to the building on Main Street and declined to let anyone pass.

“Earlier today there was an unintentional discharge of a firearm at City Hall East involving a non-sworn security services division employee,” said LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish. “There were no serious injuries and the matter is being handled by our Internal Affairs investigators.”

Advertisement

Forkish declined to answer additional questions about the incident or confirm the employee shot himself.

City Hall East is connected to the main City Hall building via a walkway and includes the offices of the city attorney and city controller.

Guards typically sit in the lobby and check the credentials of visitors.

The sources said that the employee was at a desk when the gun went off and did not describe what part of the person’s body was injured.