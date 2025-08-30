Can I still get a COVID shot? What you need to know after a confounding week

While experts and officials say the new federal guidance surrounding COVID vaccine authorization could make it more difficult for many people to be inoculated, there are still unresolved questions.

A week of fast-moving developments has left some with questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

While experts and officials say the new federal guidance surrounding COVID vaccine authorization could make it more difficult for many people to be inoculated, there are still unresolved questions and wrinkles yet to emerge.

But here is what we know:

Can I get a COVID vaccine now?

It may be a few days before updated 2025-26 COVID vaccines are available in some locations.

Now that the shots have been approved for the upcoming season, retail pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS said they would soon be prepared to offer the vaccines, where available.

But at those pharmacies, getting the vaccine may not be a straightforward process for everyone.

Wait, why is this suddenly so complicated?

In recent years, the federal government’s recommendation for COVID vaccines was simple: Everyone age 6 months and up should get an updated shot in the fall.

This year, however, under the leadership of the vaccine skeptic Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Food and Drug Administration only “approved” the updated vaccines for people age 65 and up, as well as younger people with at least one health condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID should they get infected.

That means, for the first time ever, it’s possible that younger, healthier people will need to consult with a healthcare provider to get an updated COVID vaccine.

So how hard might it be for a younger, healthy person to get the vaccine?

It might depend on what state you live in. Whether your state considers pharmacists “healthcare providers” — and how much latitude those pharmacists have to authorize the shots “off-label” — are key.

CVS, for instance, said it can offer FDA-authorized vaccinations in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

But the retail pharmacy chain is unable to offer vaccines right now in Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico. And in the remaining states — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C., — those seeking COVID-19 vaccines will, depending on their age, have to present an authorized prescription.

The states in these categories could change at any time, CVS said.

CVS is asking people to “attest to their eligibility during the appointment scheduling process” or at the pharmacy or MinuteClinic when people fill out their health screening forms.

Walgreens said that, “in accordance with FDA approval and state requirements, we will offer the vaccine to all adults ages 65 years and older, as well as to individuals under 65 who are at higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, as determined by the CDC.”

CVS and Walgreens have identified a wide array of conditions that they say may put people at higher risk for severe COVID-19 — including diabetes, heart disease, being overweight or obese, being a past or current smoker, being pregnant, having a substance use disorder, having a mental health condition (including depression), being physically inactive, and having high blood pressure, as well as “other conditions.”

So what happens if I try to schedule an appointment?

A Times reporter who tried to schedule an appointment at CVS for a hypothetical senior Friday night was able to find openings in California in early September.

Trying to schedule an appointment for a hypothetical 45-year-old was also straightforward after responding “yes” to the question, “Do you have a condition that puts you at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 virus?”

But when the reporter responded “no” to that same question, CVS said that, “based on what you told us,” the person “isn’t eligible for a COVID-19 ... vaccine right now.” CVS, however, noted that this individual could still contact a primary care provider “to help with next steps.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Walgreens, a person likewise needs to attest that they have “a health condition and/or risk factors” to proceed. Walgreens also had appointments available in California for early September.

So what does this mean for healthy, younger people?

Younger people who do not say they have an underlying health condition may need to find a venue outside of a pharmacy — like a doctor’s office — to get vaccinated.

What’s the federal government’s rationale behind this change?

Kennedy, who has a history of disparaging vaccines, has said he wants more studies on the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on X, Kennedy said the guidance would “keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable,” while demanding additional research.

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” he wrote. “This framework delivers all three.”

Other health experts have said seeking additional testing for COVID vaccines is unnecessary, given the extensive testing done before they were first distributed, and their track record since.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, said that requiring people to speak with a healthcare provider before getting a COVID-19 vaccine is “completely wrong” and a “barrier,” and he expects it will make it harder for those who don’t have a regular healthcare provider to get vaccinated.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America on Wednesday said the new federal guidance “completely contradicts the evidence base, severely undermines trust in science-driven policy and dangerously limits vaccine access, removing millions of Americans’ choice to be protected and increasing the risk of severe outcomes from COVID.”

The group said it is working with other medical societies to finalize their own updated guidelines for COVID vaccination for adults this fall and winter.

How are large health systems like Kaiser handling this?

Kaiser Permanente was still reviewing the details of the FDA’s approval as of Friday. Kaiser is also still waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make its own official recommendation, which isn’t expected to happen until the latter half of September.

“We will also review the CDC’s clinical guidance when it is released and evaluate other sources of clinical recommendations, including relevant medical societies, to ensure safe and effective administration of the COVID vaccine,” Kaiser spokesperson Terry Kanakri said in a statement Wednesday. “Vaccination continues to be one of the safest and most effective ways to protect against illness and reduce the severity of illness from COVID.”

Kaiser, Kanakri added, “is committed to making the 2025-26 COVID vaccine available at no cost to children and adults for protection from severe illness from COVID.”

How are state and local health officials reacting?

California health officials and some medical organizations criticized the new COVID-19 vaccine policy.

“Doctors and patients need clear science-based vaccine recommendations. Unfortunately, changes in federal immunization policy have created uncertainty about who should take certain vaccines, and on what schedule they should be administered,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

In another change, the CDC earlier this year asked that parents talk with a healthcare provider before getting the COVID vaccine for healthy children.

The CDC also recently offered “no guidance” as to whether healthy pregnant women should get the COVID vaccine.

In response, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended that people “receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine or ‘booster’ at any point during pregnancy, when planning to become pregnant, in the postpartum period, or when lactating.”

“Vaccination during pregnancy can help protect infants against requiring hospitalization,” the group said.

And the American Academy of Pediatrics on Aug. 19 recommended that infants and children age 6 months to 23 months get the updated COVID vaccine, since they “are at high risk” of severe illness should they get COVID. The group also said children age 2 through 18 should be offered a COVID-19 vaccination if their parent or guardian wants them to get inoculated.

The California and Los Angeles County departments of public health endorsed both recommendations from the obstetrician-gynecologist and pediatrician medical groups.

“We understand that this transition period has caused uncertainty for many and encourage everyone to take simple precautions, like staying home when sick and improving indoor ventilation, to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health said.