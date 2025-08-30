Parts of L.A. County will see sweltering temps around Labor Day, forecasters say

Temperatures will be on the rise in Los Angeles County throughout Labor Day weekend, prompting officials to warn of potentially hazardous temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday, Labor Day, until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County inland coast, with temperatures up to 100 degrees expected in some places.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, advisories are also in place Monday through Tuesday in the west and east Santa Monica Mountains; west and east San Fernando Valley, and the San Gabriel Valley.

While the heat might not break records, it’s likely to be between five and 10 degrees warmer than usual, including some uncomfortably warm evenings, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Oxnard.

“The beach would be a good place to be,” Kittell said.

But those looking to flock to the coast during the holiday weekend should also be on alert: a south swell at the beach could create dangerously strong rip currents. It’s a good idea to set up your blanket or umbrella near a lifeguard and check in before jumping into the water, Kittell said.

Away from the coast, rising temperatures will increase the risk of fires, even with relatively mild winds. A fire, especially near the mountains, could spread quickly, Kittell warned.

“Just be extra aware of your surroundings,” he said, and be careful with anything that could start a fire.

High temperatures increase the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for older adults and children, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Officials say to drink plenty of cool water and take breaks when working or playing outside — the same goes for pets. Also, never leave children or animals alone inside a car.

Try to avoid the hottest hours of the day and wear sunscreen and lightweight clothing if you do go outside, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Heat-related illnesses are a medical emergency and cause more deaths annually than floods, storms and lightning combined, the county health department said. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include clammy skin, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps.

If you experience any of these, officials say to move to a cooler place and sip water.

Heat stroke is a more severe illness that requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat exhaustion are: a high body temperature over 103 degrees; a fast, strong pulse; damp skin, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fainting.

Should these symptoms arise, you should call 911, move to a cooler place and try to lower the person’s temperature with a cool bath or cloths. Do not give a person water if they are experiencing heat stroke.

For those looking to beat the heat, L.A. County also offers cooling centers — buildings with air conditions open to the public — as a reprieve from the warm temperatures, along with its public pools and splash pads.