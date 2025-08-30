Here are all the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protest locations in L.A. on Monday

Protesters marched through the streets of L.A. during the “No Kings” protests in June.

Labor Day is a reminder of the labor movement of the late 19th century when thousands of Americans protested and fought for fairer, more equitable labor laws and workplaces.

This year’s federal holiday is no different as unions are challenged with protecting their members from the Trump Administration’s immigration raids, cuts in Medicaid services and a weakened National Labor Relations Board.

Organizers have put together the nationwide protest “Workers over Billionaires,” calling it a “refusal to let billionaires slash care, scapegoat immigrants, raid public dollars, and divide working people for profit.” In June, tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up for “No Kings” protests across Southern California.

Here is a list of the planned protests in the Los Angeles area slated for Monday. A complete list of the collective actions can be found on the May Day Strong website.

Westchester Playa



Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

4 to 5 p.m. Location: Sepulveda Boulevard and South La Tijera Boulevard, Westchester

Sepulveda Boulevard and South La Tijera Boulevard, Westchester Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Culver City



Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

4 to 5:30 p.m. Location: Culver City Hall, 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

Culver City Hall, 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City Accessiblity: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Torrance



Time: 10 a.m. to noon

10 a.m. to noon Location: Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance

Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Historic Filipinotown



Time: 10 a.m. to noon

10 a.m. to noon Location: 751 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles

751 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Wilmington



Time: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Location: 510 Broad Street, Wilmington

510 Broad Street, Wilmington Accessibility: This event meets ADA standards.

Elysian Park



Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be music celebration and festival as well.

4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be music celebration and festival as well. Location: Elysian Park, 1071 Elysian Park Drive, Los Angeles

Elysian Park, 1071 Elysian Park Drive, Los Angeles Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

San Pedro



Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Location: Near Maritime Museum (by the former Ports O’ Call), East 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

Near Maritime Museum (by the former Ports O’ Call), East 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Lakewood



Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

8 to 10 a.m. Location: 5050 Clark Avenue, Lakewood

5050 Clark Avenue, Lakewood Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Long Beach City Hall



Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Long Beach City Hall, 411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach

Long Beach City Hall, 411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Long Beach (Ocean Boulevard)



Time: 10 a.m. to noon

10 a.m. to noon Location: 3300 E. Ocean Boulevard (between Temple and Loma), Long Beach

3300 E. Ocean Boulevard (between Temple and Loma), Long Beach Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Topanga



Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m. Location: United States Postal Service, 101 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga

United States Postal Service, 101 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Whittier



Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Location: Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn Street, Whittier

Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn Street, Whittier Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Northridge

