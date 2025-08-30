Advertisement
California

Here are all the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protest locations in L.A. on Monday

Protesters marched through the streets of L.A. during the "No Kings" protests in June.
Protesters marched through the streets of L.A. during the “No Kings” protests in June.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow

Labor Day is a reminder of the labor movement of the late 19th century when thousands of Americans protested and fought for fairer, more equitable labor laws and workplaces.

This year’s federal holiday is no different as unions are challenged with protecting their members from the Trump Administration’s immigration raids, cuts in Medicaid services and a weakened National Labor Relations Board.

Los Angeles, CA, Monday, June 9, 2025 - Thousands rally at Grand Park in support of union leader David Huerta who was recently detained by ICE agents and faces federal charges. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Business

‘Moment of crisis’: Unions in somber mood this Labor Day

California’s unions face mounting pressure to protect their members from the Trump administration’s immigration raids, cuts in Medicaid services and a weakened National Labor Relations Board.

Organizers have put together the nationwide protest “Workers over Billionaires,” calling it a “refusal to let billionaires slash care, scapegoat immigrants, raid public dollars, and divide working people for profit.” In June, tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up for “No Kings” protests across Southern California.

Advertisement

Here is a list of the planned protests in the Los Angeles area slated for Monday. A complete list of the collective actions can be found on the May Day Strong website.

Westchester Playa

  • Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Sepulveda Boulevard and South La Tijera Boulevard, Westchester
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Culver City

  • Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Culver City Hall, 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
  • Accessiblity: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Torrance

  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Location: Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Historic Filipinotown

  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Location: 751 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Wilmington

  • Time: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: 510 Broad Street, Wilmington
  • Accessibility: This event meets ADA standards.

Elysian Park

  • Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be music celebration and festival as well.
  • Location: Elysian Park, 1071 Elysian Park Drive, Los Angeles
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

San Pedro

  • Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Location: Near Maritime Museum (by the former Ports O’ Call), East 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Lakewood

  • Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
  • Location: 5050 Clark Avenue, Lakewood
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Long Beach City Hall

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Location: Long Beach City Hall, 411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Long Beach (Ocean Boulevard)

  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Location: 3300 E. Ocean Boulevard (between Temple and Loma), Long Beach
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Topanga

  • Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • Location: United States Postal Service, 101 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs

Whittier

  • Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Location: Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn Street, Whittier
  • Accessibility: mainly flat ground

Northridge

  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Location: The Village At Northridge 9222 Corbin Avenue, Los Angeles
  • Accessibility: Street has a ramp for access to the public sidewalk.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestAdvice, Resources & Guides
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement