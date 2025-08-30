Here are all the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protest locations in L.A. on Monday
Labor Day is a reminder of the labor movement of the late 19th century when thousands of Americans protested and fought for fairer, more equitable labor laws and workplaces.
This year’s federal holiday is no different as unions are challenged with protecting their members from the Trump Administration’s immigration raids, cuts in Medicaid services and a weakened National Labor Relations Board.
California’s unions face mounting pressure to protect their members from the Trump administration’s immigration raids, cuts in Medicaid services and a weakened National Labor Relations Board.
Organizers have put together the nationwide protest “Workers over Billionaires,” calling it a “refusal to let billionaires slash care, scapegoat immigrants, raid public dollars, and divide working people for profit.” In June, tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up for “No Kings” protests across Southern California.
Here is a list of the planned protests in the Los Angeles area slated for Monday. A complete list of the collective actions can be found on the May Day Strong website.
Westchester Playa
- Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
- Location: Sepulveda Boulevard and South La Tijera Boulevard, Westchester
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Culver City
- Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Culver City Hall, 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
- Accessiblity: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Torrance
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground
Historic Filipinotown
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: 751 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground
Wilmington
- Time: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location: 510 Broad Street, Wilmington
- Accessibility: This event meets ADA standards.
Elysian Park
- Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be music celebration and festival as well.
- Location: Elysian Park, 1071 Elysian Park Drive, Los Angeles
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
San Pedro
- Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Near Maritime Museum (by the former Ports O’ Call), East 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Lakewood
- Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
- Location: 5050 Clark Avenue, Lakewood
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Long Beach City Hall
- Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Long Beach City Hall, 411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Long Beach (Ocean Boulevard)
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: 3300 E. Ocean Boulevard (between Temple and Loma), Long Beach
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground
Topanga
- Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Location: United States Postal Service, 101 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground, no stairs
Whittier
- Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Location: Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn Street, Whittier
- Accessibility: mainly flat ground
Northridge
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: The Village At Northridge 9222 Corbin Avenue, Los Angeles
- Accessibility: Street has a ramp for access to the public sidewalk.
