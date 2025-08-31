Advertisement
Homicide victim found at Burning Man, authorities say. Attendees are told to ‘be vigilant’

The "Man" burns on the Black Rock Desert at Burning Man. (Andy Barron/ /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
The “Man” burns at the Burning Man festival near Gerlach, Nev., in 2013.
(Andy Barron / Associated Press)
By Cindy Chang
As the giant effigy of the “Man” burned in the Nevada desert, a festival-goer approached a sheriff’s deputy.

A man was lying in a pool of blood, the individual reported at about 9:14 p.m. Saturday.

When the deputy, along with rangers from the Bureau of Land Management, found the man at a campsite, he was dead.

Since then, investigators have been swarming the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing neighboring campers at the nine-day Burning Man festival, which draws tens of thousands each year to a desolate area about 120 miles north of Reno for a celebration of “community, art, self-expression and self-reliance.”

The death is believed to be a homicide, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a news release Sunday. The remains of the man, who has not been identified, are with the Washoe County regional medical examiner’s office.

“Although this act appears to be a singular crime,” Allen wrote, “all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.”

The Burning Man Project, the nonprofit that organizes the festival, said in a statement on its website that it was cooperating with law enforcement and that peer support counselors were available on the grounds.

Last year, Kendra Frazer, 39, died at Burning Man after emergency personnel were unable to revive her. It was later found that Frazer had died in her sleep after an asthma attack.

Before Saturday’s grim discovery, this year’s Burning Man was punctuated by unexpected joy when a 36-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl.

Neighboring campers, who included an obstetrician and other medical professionals, scrambled to tend to baby Aurora, who entered the world at a little over 3½ pounds. They scrounged for clean blankets, saline and other emergency medical supplies in the dusty and mud-caked camp.

Cindy Chang is city editor at the Los Angeles Times.

