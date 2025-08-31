Labor Day will be sweltering as forecasters warn of dangerous rip currents, fire risk

As Southern Californians swelter in a Labor Day weekend heat wave, forecasters are warning that one escape valve — the beaches — could be hazardous.

Dangerous rip currents, as well as elevated surf of up to six feet, could strike beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the highest risk on south-facing shores, especially from Point Mugu to Malibu, the National Weather Service said in a beach hazards statement, which remains in effect through Monday evening.

Swimmers can be pulled out to sea by the currents, and the Weather Service is advising beachgoers to stay near lifeguard towers or avoid the water altogether. High waves can also wash people off of beaches and rocks, the Weather Service warned.

“It being the holiday weekend, this was something we wanted to bring attention to,” said Bryan Lewis, a Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “I’m sure a lot of people will be escaping the heat and heading to the beach.”

Most of the region is under heat advisories until Tuesday evening, with highs of 95 to at least 105 degrees expected in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Woodland Hills could hit 107 degrees on Tuesday.

Areas near downtown Los Angeles, including the San Gabriel Valley, could experience highs of 95 to 100 degrees Sunday and 95 to 103 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Downtown L.A. is expected to hit 95 degrees Tuesday, compared with a normal high of around 85. It will be cooler along the coast, with highs in the mid 70s and possibly into the low 80s.

Although this weekend will be uncomfortably hot, temperatures won’t approach record highs, such as 108 degrees for downtown, set in 1955.

Starting as early as Monday night and into Tuesday, there’s a chance of thunderstorms throughout the region, from a 10% to 15% chance along the coasts and some valleys to 15% to 25% for the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

That brings the threat of fires sparked by lightning, amid high temperatures that could spur fires to grow vertically, in a plume-like shape, and to behave erratically.

Forecasters are not expecting significant winds, though any thunderstorms could stir up the atmosphere.

This summer has been “relatively mild” so far, said Lewis of the National Weather Service, with June and July quite a bit cooler than normal, then a few heat waves in August.

To beat the heat this weekend, the L.A. County Department of Public Health recommends drinking plenty of water and avoiding outings during the hottest times of the day.

Those without air conditioning should take cool showers or baths, use their stoves and ovens less and visit a place that does have air conditioning, such as a library or mall.