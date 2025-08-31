Powerball’s top prize grows to $1.1 billion, fifth-largest jackpot in game’s history

A billboard in Emeryville, Calif., shows the Powerball jackpot hitting $1 billion before Saturday’s draw. It has since surpassed that mark.

The Powerball jackpot continued its climb over the holiday weekend, reaching an estimated $1.1 billion, the game’s fifth-largest prize, organizers said.

No one drew all six winning numbers on Saturday. The winning numbers were white balls 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33 and red Powerball 17, according to a Powerball news release.

Nine tickets across the U.S. matched all five white balls, four of which were sold in California. Those locations included two in Southern California — a 7-Eleven in Duarte and Ontario Liquor in Ontario — as well as a 7-Eleven in Milpitas and a Mobil station in Pleasant Hill.

Each of those winners will receive $1,165,399, the lottery says. In California, prize payouts are “pari-mutuel,” with the amount changing depending on how many tickets are sold for that draw and how many winners are at the same level.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they would have a choice between periodic payments totaling an estimated $1.1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $498.4 million, the Powerball bulletin said.

A winner who selects the annuity option would receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase 5% each year.

Both prize options are calculated before taxes.

No one has won the jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket sold in California took the $204.5 million prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to organizers.