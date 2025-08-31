Advertisement
California

Two men killed in shooting at Cerritos park

Victims [2 Male Adults] were transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies at the scene of a double homicide at the Cerritos Sports Complex and Skate Park early Sunday morning.

Two men were fatally shot in a Cerritos park early Sunday morning, with witnesses reporting that a hail of gunfire had erupted, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told sheriff’s homicide investigators that at around 2:30 a.m., several vehicles were parked at the south side of the Cerritos Sports Complex and Skate Park on Bloomfield Avenue.

Twenty to 25 gunshots rang out, and the vehicles fled, according to witnesses.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the park at about 2:40 a.m., witnesses told them that two men had been taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the men, who both died at the hospital, were driven there by friends.

Why the vehicles were at the park, and the motive behind the shooting, are under investigation, the news release said.

The 26-acre sports complex includes six soccer/football fields, two baseball/softball fields and three softball fields, as well as a 10,000-square foot skate park designed with the help of a committee that included local youths.

Cindy Chang is city editor at the Los Angeles Times. She came to The Times in 2012, first covering immigration and ethnic communities before moving to the L.A. County sheriff’s beat and then the LAPD. Previously, she was at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where she was the lead writer for a series on Louisiana prisons that won several national awards. A graduate of Yale University and NYU School of Law, she began her journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News.

