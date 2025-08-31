Two men killed in shooting at Cerritos park

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies at the scene of a double homicide at the Cerritos Sports Complex and Skate Park early Sunday morning.

Two men were fatally shot in a Cerritos park early Sunday morning, with witnesses reporting that a hail of gunfire had erupted, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told sheriff’s homicide investigators that at around 2:30 a.m., several vehicles were parked at the south side of the Cerritos Sports Complex and Skate Park on Bloomfield Avenue.

Twenty to 25 gunshots rang out, and the vehicles fled, according to witnesses.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the park at about 2:40 a.m., witnesses told them that two men had been taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the men, who both died at the hospital, were driven there by friends.

Why the vehicles were at the park, and the motive behind the shooting, are under investigation, the news release said.

The 26-acre sports complex includes six soccer/football fields, two baseball/softball fields and three softball fields, as well as a 10,000-square foot skate park designed with the help of a committee that included local youths.

