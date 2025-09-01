Advertisement
Body is found in MacArthur Park Lake

The body of a man was found in MacArthur Park Lake and was pulled out by Los Angeles firefighters.
By Howard Blume
An investigation is underway after authorities on Monday pulled a body from MacArthur Park Lake.

The call came in about 11:30 a.m., said Public Service Officer Lyndsey Lantz of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The body was found in the lake. The victim was a man, estimated to be about 35 years old, Lantz said.

By about noon, the Fire Department had handed over the investigation to the medical examiner and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Police Department had no update on the case Monday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said no update was expected before Tuesday.

No cause of death had been determined by Monday afternoon.

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

