Photos: Labor Day celebrated

Thousands of union members and others participated in marches, rallies and picnics on Labor Day throughout the Los Angeles region and across the country Monday, decrying actions by the Trump administration that they say weaken unions and harm workers while strengthening and emboldening major corporations and the wealthy.
1. Community organizers hand out fliers for farmworkers to display outside their homes during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 2. Children play in the bounce house during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 3. Andres Marcial, 65, and Angelina Mora Armenta, 62, who both work in the agricultural fields in Oxnard, attend the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 4. Elizabeth H. Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, speaks to United Farm Worker members during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times)
1. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks with reporters during a Labor Day protest on Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington. (William Liang / For The Times) 2. A Labor Day protest on Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington. (William Liang / For The Times)
