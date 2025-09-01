Advertisement
California

Photos: Labor Day celebrated

People wearing red T-shirts raise the fists, with one holding a "Workers Over Billionaires" sign.
Members of United Teachers Los Angeles cheer during a Labor Day protest on Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington.
(William Liang/For The Times)
By Julie Leopo
 and William Liang

Thousands of union members and others participated in marches, rallies and picnics on Labor Day throughout the Los Angeles region and across the country Monday, decrying actions by the Trump administration that they say weaken unions and harm workers while strengthening and emboldening major corporations and the wealthy.

A woman holds a child in her arms outdoors.
Gudulia Mendoza, 30, and her son Ronaldo Rodriguez, 1, line up to receive hot food during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic on Aug. 31, 2025, at Southwinds Park. Mendoza has worked farm fields for more than a decade.
(Julie Leopo / For The Times)

1

2

3

4

1. Community organizers hand out fliers for farmworkers to display outside their homes during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 2. Children play in the bounce house during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 3. Andres Marcial, 65, and Angelina Mora Armenta, 62, who both work in the agricultural fields in Oxnard, attend the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times) 4. Elizabeth H. Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, speaks to United Farm Worker members during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic. (Julie Leopo / For The Times)

People holding red banners walk down the middle of a street.
Members of United Teachers Los Angeles march during a Labor Day protest on , Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington.
(William Liang / For The Times)
1

2

1. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks with reporters during a Labor Day protest on Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington. (William Liang / For The Times) 2. A Labor Day protest on Sept. 1, 2025, in Wilmington. (William Liang / For The Times)

A boy holds a bag of breads and an older girl holds a camera phone.
Siblings Isidro Armenta, 6, left, and Yatziri Armenta, 10, wait for their mother during a food distribution by the Port of Hueneme at the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic on Aug. 31, 2025, at Southwinds Park.
(Julie Leopo / For The Times)
Two men hold a sign or flag.
Ali Tweini, 62, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 2010 political director, stands next to United Farm Workers member Bacilio Panfilo, 44, during the Oxnard Labor Day Picnic, hosted by the Central Coast Labor Council and UFW on Aug. 31, 2025.
(Julie Leopo / For The Times)

