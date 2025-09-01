Advertisement
California

Two Sheriff’s deputies hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in South L.A.

By Matt Hamilton
Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Sunday after their patrol car was struck by another motorist, who attempted to flee the scene, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the Westmont neighborhood of South L.A., according to Deputy Tracy Koerner, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.

Koerner said the two deputies were traveling northbound on South Vermont Avenue when another vehicle traveling eastbound struck them near the intersection with West 98th Street. The other motorist did not have any lights on, Koerner said.

The impact pushed the deputies’ vehicle into a nearby electric pole. Footage broadcast by KCBS-LA showed the Sheriff’s Department black-and-white cruiser pinned against an electric tower.

The suspect tried to flee the area on foot, according to Koerner, but was later detained. It was unclear if the suspect had been formally arrested or booked into custody; officials did not release the person’s name or other identifying information.

The deputies’ were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center “with non-life-threatening injuries,” Koerner said.

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

