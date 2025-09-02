Brush fire burns in the Hollywood Hills, threatening homes

A fire was burning Tuesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, fire officials said.

A brush fire was burning Tuesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, with flames moving uphill through heavy brush toward several homes, according to L.A. fire officials.

The blaze ignited north of West Sunset Boulevard in the 2100 block of Sunset Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At 6:40 p.m., the department reported that one vehicle was on fire, and air and ground crews from the city and county fire departments were en route to the blaze.

Half an hour later, fire officials reported that water drops from LAFD helicopters were “significantly slowing” fire progress below the homes. About 80 firefighting personnel were assigned to the fire, which was burning in roughly one-quarter of an acre of vegetation.

So far, no structures are involved.

This is a developing story.