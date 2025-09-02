Domestic abuse victim uses hand signal to escape convicted felon at SoCal 7-Eleven, police say

John Palombi of Glendora was arrested by Alhambra police officers outside a 7-Eleven after a woman used a hand signal as a sign of a need for help, authorities say.

A simple yet powerful hand signal popularized on TikTok helped a woman escape a domestic violence incident at a 7-Eleven in Alhambra, police said.

A bystander called 911 after witnessing a woman in the store give the “signal for help” behind her back, a gesture that involves tucking your thumb into your palm and trapping it with four fingers on top. Alhambra police officers quickly responded to the call and found the woman and the suspect inside the 7-Eleven at 2150 S. Fremont Ave on Aug. 19.

An image from police body camera footage shows a man suspected in a domestic violence incident and the woman who signaled for help in a 7-Eleven. (Alhambra Police Department)

The suspect, identified as John Palombi of Glendora, attempted to flee the scene after officers asked to speak to him outside the store. Recently released body camera footage shows Palombi, 38, ditching two plastic bags and a Big Bite hot dog box before running away from the officers, who catch him within a matter of seconds and load him into a police car.

It was later determined that a domestic violence incident had occurred and that Palombi had an active warrant for his arrest as well as a stun gun in his possession, police said. He was booked at the Alhambra city jail, and is currently being held without bail at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information center.

He is due in court on Sept. 11, but information on the charges filed against him were not immediately available.

He was arrested three times last year on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole.

The signal for help was created in April 2020 by the Canadian Women’s Foundation to help combat the spike in domestic violence during the isolation of the pandemic.

Home isolation can increase the risk of violence.

If this is the case for you, use this signal on a video call to ask for help. If someone gives you this signal, visit https://t.co/5fr6MRuKh2 to learn how to check in safely and find support resources. #SignalForHelp #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IceauYbXCx — Canadian Women's Foundation (@cdnwomenfdn) April 14, 2020

The organization designed the signal to be a widely recognized but discrete way for a survivor to reach out for help over video or in person. The signal went viral on social media and has been attributed to helping rescue women from gender based violence in countries including Spain, Syria, Italy and the United States.

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued in 2021 by using the hand signal from inside a car in Kentucky. A man in Tennessee was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in 2022 after his ex-girlfriend used the hand signal to tip off gas station staff that she needed help.