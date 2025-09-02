Advertisement
California

L.A. firefighter injured battling blaze at two-story house in Chatsworth

An aerial view of smoke rising from a house.
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a two-story home in Chatsworth Tuesday morning.
(KTLA)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
A firefighter was injured Tuesday morning while battling a blaze at a two-story house in Chatsworth, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the severe house fire in the 10000 block of Christine Place just after 10:45 a.m, according to a department advisory.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate before responding firefighters forced entry to battle the heavy blaze on the first floor and back of the property.

The fire department said 37 personnel responded to the fire, with one taken to a hospital after suffering minor burns. The injured firefighter is currently in stable condition, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

At 11:39 a.m., LAFD brought in 16 additional crewmembers to work on overhauling both floors of the structure — cooling hot spots and addressing additional fire risks — after the main fire was extinguished. The department also requested additional resources from Southern California Gas Co. to assist, according to an advisory update.

The LAFD advised motorists traveling through the immediate area to seek alternative routes.

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

