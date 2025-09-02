L.A. firefighter injured battling blaze at two-story house in Chatsworth

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a two-story home in Chatsworth Tuesday morning.

A firefighter was injured Tuesday morning while battling a blaze at a two-story house in Chatsworth, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the severe house fire in the 10000 block of Christine Place just after 10:45 a.m, according to a department advisory.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate before responding firefighters forced entry to battle the heavy blaze on the first floor and back of the property.

Advertisement

The fire department said 37 personnel responded to the fire, with one taken to a hospital after suffering minor burns. The injured firefighter is currently in stable condition, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

At 11:39 a.m., LAFD brought in 16 additional crewmembers to work on overhauling both floors of the structure — cooling hot spots and addressing additional fire risks — after the main fire was extinguished. The department also requested additional resources from Southern California Gas Co. to assist, according to an advisory update.

The LAFD advised motorists traveling through the immediate area to seek alternative routes.