Video shows wedding crasher stealing $100,000 in gifts before fleeing in black Mercedes

Police reports and surveillance footage are typically not on the top of the to-do list for a bride and groom on their wedding day.

But an opportunistic wedding crasher made off with more than a goodie bag at a reception over the weekend. The uninvited guest stole a donation box containing roughly $100,000 in cash, gift cards and checks meant for a pair of newlyweds celebrating in Glendale.

The theft took place at a banquet hall on Saturday evening just after midnight, according to reporting from KTLA. Video surveillance footage from the hall shows a man dressed all in black casually move through the reception while guests are on the dance floor. At one point, he orders a drink from the bar and makes a phone call in the lobby.

The man went largely unnoticed until a bridesmaid saw him grab the donation box and dash out of the banquet hall through a side door, KTLA reported.

“At that point, the music stopped, everyone was aware of the situation,” the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KTLA. “It’s such a memorable and happy day and you’re having so much fun. You don’t think about this stuff. It’s the last thing that could’ve been on anyone’s mind.”

The couple said they paid extra for security at Renaissance Banquet. They estimate that the total amount of money and goods in the box was approximately $80,000 to $100,000. They filed a police report about the theft.

“It was a wonderful party until the incident took place,” the groom, George Farahat, told KTLA. “As is tradition in our culture, most people give cash or checks as gifts for the newlyweds, so there was box containing all the envelopes, the cards, the money from family and friends that were invited.”

The man drove away in what the couple believe is a black Mercedes Benz.

The Glendale Police Department said it was investigating.