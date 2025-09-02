Man who allegedly made threats to an Orange County church had body armor and ammunition, deputies say

A cache of ammunition and body armor was found in a suspect’s vehicle after he allegedly made criminal threats against an Orange County church, authorities said.

An Alabama man who allegedly made criminal threats to a church in Orange County was arrested and found with body armor and an assortment of weapons, according to authorities.

On Aug. 28, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department got a report about threatening emails sent to St. Michael’s Abbey in Silverado Canyon, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Joshua Michael Richardson, 38, an Alabama resident, was identified as the suspect who sent the emails. He then allegedly visited the church in person and made more threats, which were reported by the priest to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Richardson for criminal threats and found body armor, high-capacity magazines, brass knuckles and knives in his car, officials said. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

“While incidents like this can feel unsettling, they also highlight the power of community,” according to the Sheriff’s Department release. “If something seems off, say something. Trust your instincts and report suspicious activity, whether it is a strange message, unusual behavior, or something that does not sit right. Your call could stop a crime before it happens.”

Representatives for the church and Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

