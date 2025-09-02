So close! Powerball ticket sold in Sherman Oaks misses by one number, but still worth $1 million

A billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1 billion on Aug. 29 in Emeryville, Calif. The current jackpot has climbed to $1.3 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to about $1.3 billion after no one won the latest drawing. The jackpot, with a scheduled drawing for Wednesday, has an estimated cash value of $589.0 million and is the fifth largest ever.

No one won the ticket with all six numbers drawn on Monday night, which were white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 and red Powerball 5, according to a news release. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

Ten tickets were sold nationwide that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, according to the release. One of those was sold at a 76 gas station in Sherman Oaks, according to the California State Lottery website. The others were sold in Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Advertisement

Two tickets also matched five white balls but won $2 million each by including the Power Play option. There were 124 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 25 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was announced in June, when a player bought a ticket worth $204.5 million that was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta.

Two out of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year have been from Southern California. In March, someone bought a ticket worth $515 million in Anaheim .

Advertisement

The other two Powerball winners were in January, when a player in Oregon bought a ticket worth $328.5 million, and in April, when a winner in Kentucky purchased a ticket worth $167.3 million.

The highest-ever Powerball jackpots were both won in California — in November 2022, when Edwin Castor of Altadena purchased a ticket worth $2.04 billion, and in October 2023, when a group bought a ticket valued at $1.765 billion.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and livestreamed on Powerball.com.