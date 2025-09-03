Baby Emmanuel case unleashed an army of online sleuths. Did they do more harm than good?

Ahmed Bellozo, a self-described independent journalist, outside the Hall of Justice in Riverside on Aug. 26.

Attorney Vincent Hughes was swarmed by reporters and self-acclaimed TikTok journalists last week when he exited the home of Jake and Rebecca Haro, who’d just been arrested on suspicion of killing their infant son Emmanuel.

As he walked from the home on Ramona Street in Cabazon on Aug. 22, onlookers heckled him with boos and insults and one man streaming from his phone barked out a question.

“How does it feel to defend a murderer?” he said, before eventually turning the camera back to himself and proudly telling his viewers. “I just asked him the question.”

In the last couple of weeks, the case of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro has been the clarion call for independent journalists, online sleuths, and criminal case followers, some traveling across the country to California to chronicle developments.

Some set up lawn chairs outside the Haro home and live-streamed, others went up to the door and knocked.

Hughes was Jake Haro’s attorney in a previous criminal case but is not representing him in the case involving Emmanuel.

Online internet sleuths pick apart the trickle of information being released by authorities, often times filling in the holes with rumor, speculation and innuendo.

It’s gotten so bad that at a recent press conference, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called out so-called “keyboard warriors” who are following the case and sharing unverified updates or spreading misinformation.

“The problem that we are having ... is someone posts something on social media and then ya’ll believe that it’s true,” Bianco said.

The rise of social media has fundamentally changed the way crime buffs follow high-profile cases. One early example was the Golden State Killer case, where unsolved serial killings around California became an obsession to people from across the country and helped push officials to keep focus on and eventually solve the case. The grass-roots detective work was chronicled in Michelle McNamara’s bestseller, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.”

When Hannah Kobayashi, of Hawaii, went missing after landing at Los Angeles International Airport last year, the internet went to work trying to find her. Their efforts brought global attention to her case, but also caused problems for police and family members. Some sleuths claimed she had been murdered or was the victim of human trafficking. In the end, police said she simply left on her own volition and went to Mexico. No foul play was involved.

In the case of Baby Emmanuel, officials expressed their own frustrations with the freelance investigating.

Some social media broadcasters even visited locations relevant to the case, ostensibly to help look for Emmanuel’s remains.

“There should be no one out there looking for baby Emmanuel except for us,” Bianco said. “Because all you’re going to do is complicate things in the future.”

It used to be that people who traded in true crime stories and shared conspiracy theories had to go out of their way to find their material and like-minded people.

“Now they come to us,” said Whitney Phillips, associate professor of information and media ethics at the University of Oregon’s school of journalism and communications.

As more people engage with stories about murder and mystery, social media algorithms designed to keep you on their app create a feedback loop of more related content, which is where creators jump in to offer updates that grow their own audiences.

“These kinds of stories about crime, they become content which immediately raises all kinds of ethical issues,” Phillips said. “Because what you’re talking about is real-life violence. It’s real-life trauma. It’s real-life destruction of maybe multiple people’s lives.”

There are two types of groups that clearly interact with true crime: those who fall into the everyday internet users, and those attempting to build a brand, Phillips said.

When the brutal slaying of four people in an Idaho home by Bryan Kohberger was still a mystery, online sleuths combed publicly available information to identify their own suspects.

When travel vlogger Gabby Petito was killed by her fiance, the case became a launchpad for some true crime influencers.

“You had a bunch of people who were just regular people online, who latched on to the story early and they were able to build their brands,” Phillips said. “Then they became true crime influencers from that, then branched out started to engage with more true crime stories and monetize off of that.”

The search for Emmanuel started Aug. 14, when Rebecca Haro, 41, reported her infant missing and said she’d been attacked in a parking lot near a Big 5 sporting goods store in Yucaipa while changing her son’s diaper.

She told authorities she’d been knocked unconscious and when she came to, Emmanuel was gone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

But two days later, authorities announced that Rebecca Haro had contradicted herself with investigators and they were “unable to rule out foul play” in the infant’s disappearance, triggering an avalanche of suspicion onto her and soon after, her husband Jake.

Jake Haro speaks with public defender Brian Cosgrove during his arraignment Aug. 26 at the Riverside Hall of Justice. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Jake Haro, 32, has been on probation after pleading guilty to felony willful cruelty to a child in connection with serious, permanent injuries to his daughter in 2018, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty in open court in 2023 and was sentenced to jail followed by time in a work-release program in lieu of four years in prison, records show.

But a superior court judge suspended the prison sentence.

At a news conference Wednesday, Riverside County Dist. Atty. Mike Hestrin said suspending Haro’s prison sentence paved the way to Emmanuel’s death.

“If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today,” Hestrin said. “That’s a shame and it’s an outrage. And I hate to say that, but when our criminal justice system breaks down, I’m just going to say it. It broke down.”

The Haros made their initial court appearance in Riverside on Aug. 26 to a packed courtroom, a group of reporters and a TV news camera broadcasting the hearing. Although Emmanuel was reported missing in San Bernardino County, authorities said they believe he was the victim of long-term abuse in his home in Riverside County that ultimately led to his death.

Among those gathered with the media for the initial hearing was Ahmed Bellozo, a self-described independent journalist who runs the popular TikTok account “On The Tira,” where he posts daily videos on the Haro case and provides a link to his online store where he sells shirts, hoodies, hats and stickers. All of the store items were recently sold out.

Videos on Bellozo’s account show him visiting the Haro home in Cabazon, where he was greeted by fans; an area in Moreno Valley where authorities looked for Emmanuel’s remains and the parking lot in Yucaipa where the baby was initially reported missing. In one clip, Bellozo interviewed two women who work at the strip mall and asked one of them if they could provide him with security camera footage from the day of Emmanuel’s disappearance.

When asked about the role the media has played in the case, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department aimed to distinguish between legitimate reporting and rumor-mongering.

“It is essential to recognize that misinformation, regardless of its source, can create unnecessary fear, confusion, and mistrust within the community,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “We appreciate the important role that journalists play in fact-checking and reporting responsibly. In contrast, the rapid spread of unverified information by social media influencers can lead to reckless speculation that interferes with the pursuit of justice.”

According to an August Pew Research Center study, about 26% of Americans consider people who post about news on social media “journalists” while 50% say they are not and 23% aren’t sure.

One of those who says he’s trying to do it the right way is Jimmy Williams, a self-described independent journalist from Chesapeake, Va., who runs the true crime YouTube channel Dolly Vision.

“I’ve been out here for three days,” he said outside the Haro home the day of their arrest.

The Haro case stood out to him because of all the contradictions that had been reported over social media, he said, including the mother’s statements, the father’s past child abuse case, and that authorities could not rule out foul play.

“In a missing kid’s case, there shouldn’t be that many red flags,” Williams said.

He added that as an independent journalist and husband to a private investigator, he and his spouse hold his YouTube channel to a higher standard than a TikTok personality who doesn’t fact check their content.

“Some of these people are a little crazy and they get out there and they start to instigate things and try to create a scene so it brings them more clicks and views,” Williams said.

A quick search for the hashtag #EmmanuelHaro on social media will produce scores of news clips and videos of commentators opining about the case.

Since the couple first appeared in court last week, Bellozo alone has created more than a dozen videos about the case.

A day after the court hearing, he posted a video of himself and a group of people in a parking lot, announcing they’d created their own search party to look for Emmanuel’s remains.

He followed that up with a video that had suspenseful horror music in the background.

It showed a vehicle driving down the 10 Freeway, with a caption reading, “This is the road to Emanuel’s house in Cabazon, California,” misspelling the infant’s name.

Early on in his coverage, he’d erroneously reported that Emmanuel’s body had been found.

He winced when asked about the error and said medication he’s taking for his cancer treatment has impacted his judgment.

“This is taking a toll on me,” he said.

After the couple’s hearing, Bellozo shouted “Hola” at Rebecca Haro as she was led out of the courtroom. It was the same greeting the mother said the fabricated kidnapper said to her before her son was reported missing.

After Bellozo shouted the greeting, he was met by a group of sheriff’s deputies who briefly detained him.

Outside the courthouse, Bellozo apologized on camera to his viewers for his outburst. He was then mobbed by fans who wanted to take a selfie and thank him for his work.