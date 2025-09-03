Husband pleaded for help to find his missing wife. Now he faces murder charges in her death

Sisters Kaye Ford, left, and Chloe Saelee with photos of their sister, Nikki Cheng-Saelee McCain, who has been missing since May 2024.

A Redding husband who called for the public’s help to find his missing wife has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered Nikki Saelee McCain, whose disappearance sparked a months-long investigation by local and federal authorities.

Tyler McCain was arrested Aug. 20 by Shasta County sheriff’s deputies, culminating a 15-month investigation into her disappearance, Sheriff Michael Johnson said during a news conference at the time.

Officials allege McCain killed Nikki Saelee McCain at least in part to keep her from testifying about a pending domestic violence case against him, in which he allegedly dragged her around their home, hit her face, bound her limbs with duct tape and poured cold water over her before she was able to escape.

McCain pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 22, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest came despite the fact that investigators have been unable to locate Nikki’s body, which law enforcement officials said complicated their investigation.

“These cases are layered, meticulous, require months of investigation,” said Johnson during a news conference.

Shasta County Dist. Atty. Stephanie Bridgett said this case is the first time her office has sought to prosecute murder charges without having located a body.

“Despite not finding her body, we have been provided with overwhelming evidence to prove that not only is Nikki dead, but that Tyler McCain is responsible for her murder,” Bridgett said.

Relatives reported Nikki missing on May 22, 2024, and told officials she had last been seen on May 18.

On May 25, her Chevy Avalanche was located off Highway 36, and evidence recovered at the scene suggested to investigators that the mother of four had been the victim of foul play, Johnson said.

For months, investigators kept details of the case quiet, even as local, state, and federal agencies were brought in to support in the investigation.

For months, little information surfaced on the case and, on March 10, McCain stood next to his missing wife’s sisters and FBI agents at a news conference, asking for the public’s help.

But Nikki’s sisters allege McCain was not being forthcoming with relatives or investigators, and other details of the couple’s relationship raised concerning flags on the case.

Relatives said the couple’s relationship had deteriorated before Nov. 29, 2023, when McCain is accused of attacking Nikki.

Nikki was hospitalized and began divorce proceedings, while law enforcement officials looked into allegations of corporal injury to a spouse and false imprisonment, Nikki’s sister Chloe Saelee told The Times in a previous interview.

Those charges were dismissed in July 2024, after her disappearance.

Bridgett said the charges were once again filed against McCain, along with the allegations of murder, because investigators believe the killing was, in part, to prevent her from testifying in that case.

Prosecutors have also filed additional charges against McCain, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after a protective order had been issued following the alleged domestic violence incident, and before Nikki went missing.

The charges stemmed from a search of his home, Bridgett said.

McCain is also facing a charge of forgery for allegedly faking his wife’s signature in a tax return check.

McCain was also charged with reckless driving, dumping on a highway and driving on a suspended license after he was allegedly seen dumping items on the highway on April 1, nearly a year after Nikki had been reported missing, Bridgett said.

When officials contacted McCain that day, she said, he allegedly had a driver’s license belonging to Nikki that appeared to be burnt.