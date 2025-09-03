Advertisement
California

Ambulance carrying a crash victim crashes in L.A., drawing a crash investigator — who also crashes

An ambulance and a car in an intersection
A collision involving an ambulance and a car occurred at Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue in Reseda at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday.
(KCAL News)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
While attempting to transport a car crash victim to a hospital on Wednesday morning, a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was struck by another vehicle, authorities said.

When a battalion chief arrived at the scene to investigate the crash, they were involved in another collision at the same intersection.

The first collision occurred at 9:06 a.m. in Reseda, when a Fire Department rescue ambulance transporting a patient from an earlier accident collided with a light gray sedan on Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue, a spokesperson for the department said.

An LAFD vehicle investigating the first crash was involved in a collision at the same intersection.
An L.A. Fire Department vehicle transporting a battalion chief to the first crash was involved in a collision at the same intersection around 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.
(KCAL News)

A battalion chief then arrived to investigate the crash along with Los Angeles Police Department officials at 9:46 a.m. and collided with a vehicle in the same intersection, according to the department. No Fire Department personnel were injured in either collision, the spokesperson said.

The patient in the ambulance bore the sole injury in the plague of crashes, but the injuries were minor, officials said.

The investigation into both collisions will be conducted by police and fire officials. An LAPD spokesperson said authorities have yet to determine the causes of the back-to-back collisions.

