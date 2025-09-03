Advertisement
Burglars swipe more than $100,000 in luxury items from Tracee Ellis Ross’ home

Tracee Ellis Ross arriving at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 27, 2022.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Burglars broke into the Los Angeles home of Tracee Ellis Ross over the weekend, stealing more than $100,000 in luxury items, according to a source close to the actor.

The burglars broke through a glass door early Sunday and took jewelry and handbags, according to the source.

Ross, 52, who is known for lead roles in television shows such as “Black-ish” and “Girlfriends,” was out of town at the time of the burglary.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not immediately provide details on the break-in, but the department told NBC4 that three burglars broke into the home and that staff members reported it to the authorities.

Police told the station they obtained footage from a home security camera, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Ross, the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein, has won nine NAACP Image Awards throughout her acting career, as well as a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress: Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role on “Black-ish.”

The break-in comes three weeks after four people were arrested in a series of burglaries that took place across Los Angeles, some of which targeted celebrities such as Brad Pitt.

Pitt’s home in Los Feliz was broken into June 25 while the movie star was away promoting his film “F1: The Movie.” Police said three burglars scaled a fence and broke into the actor’s home through a window.

In July, an intruder attempted to break into the home of Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto while the star pitcher was away with the team playing against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

