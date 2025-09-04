Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.70 billion, the third highest ever, after no winner from latest drawing

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just inside the California border on Sept. 3 near Primm, Nev.

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $1.70 billion, the third highest in history, after no one won the latest drawing Wednesday night.

No one won the ticket that matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday: white balls 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and red Powerball 22.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning a prize overall are 1 in 24.9.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday night, according to a Powerball news release. The jackpot has a cash value of about $770.3 million.

Eleven tickets were sold that matched all five white balls, winning $1 million prizes, according to the release. They were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Four tickets won $2 million by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase, according to the release. They were sold in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming.

There were 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prize.

If someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between annuitized prize of $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment of $770.3 million, according to the release. Both are before taxes.

If the winner picks the annuity option, they will one payment immediately and then 29 annual payments, increasing by 5% each year.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was announced in June, when a player bought a ticket worth $204.5 million that was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta.

Two out of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year have been from Southern California. In March, someone bought a ticket worth $515 million in Anaheim .

The other two Powerball winners were in January, when a player in Oregon bought a ticket worth $328.5 million, and in April, when a winner in Kentucky purchased a ticket worth $167.3 million.

The highest-ever Powerball jackpots were both won in California — in November 2022, when Edwin Castor of Altadena purchased a ticket worth $2.04 billion, and in October 2023, when a group bought a ticket valued at $1.765 billion.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and livestreamed on Powerball.com.