California

Postal Service destroys thousands of pieces of California mail amid asbestos exposure

A walker passes a United States Post Office in Torrance in 2020.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
The U.S. Postal Service temporarily closed a post office in Torrance, relocated mail services and destroyed thousands of pieces of mail and packages after tests revealed the facility had been contaminated with asbestos, officials said.

Natashi Garvins, a USPS spokesperson, said in a written statement that the facility was temporarily shut down on July 26 and mail services were relocated to other area facilities such as Hawthorne and El Segundo.

The announcement was made a day after a hazmat team responded to the facility. Video from the scene showed dozens of postal service workers standing in the parking lot.

Garvins said tests conducted at the post office, located at 2510 Monterey St., showed no asbestos-containing materials were located within the air duct systems or areas occupied by workers and visitors. But because other parts of the building tested positive for asbestos contamination, Garvins said, the building was temporarily shut down and services were relocated elsewhere.

Testing concluded Aug. 15. It’s unclear if any workers were exposed.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is overseeing the collection and disposal of contaminated mail and packages.

“While we understand the importance of these items to our customers, these steps are being taken in accordance with federal, state, and local” regulations, Garvins said.

It’s unknown how long the post office will remain closed.

Last month, a former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Torrance pleaded guilty to stealing credit cards and checks from the mail and using them to live a lavish lifestyle she flaunted on Instagram.

Ruben Vives

