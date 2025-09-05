Weekend traffic nightmare: 405 Freeway to partially close for repaving

Cars travel on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass will be partially closed this weekend as a years-long repaving effort begins.

“The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations,” the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The repaving will take place over 10.2 miles of the 405 between Van Nuys and Westwood, according to Caltrans.

Crews will repave sections of two lanes in each direction, replace signage and upgrade guardrails and curb ramps.

The $143.7-million project will also cause lane closures Sept. 19 through Sept. 22 and is ultimately scheduled to be completed in winter 2028-2029. The agency said the project will ultimately restore 92 miles of lanes and will require up to 25 weekend closures.

The fixes to the Sepulveda Pass, “a route that experiences heavy, continuous traffic while serving crucial commuter and commercial needs,” will improve safety for drivers, Caltrans said.