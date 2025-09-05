Pyrite fire erupts in Inland Empire, forcing evacuations near Jurupa Valley

Firefighters responded to the Pyrite fire, which ignited Friday evening near Jurupa Valley, prompting evacuation orders in the nearby communities of Jurupa Hills and Sunnyslope.

A brush fire ignited Friday evening near Jurupa Valley, prompting evacuation orders in the nearby communities of Jurupa Hills and Sunnyslope.

Dubbed the Pyrite fire, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. as a 15-acre vegetation fire burning in “light flashy fuels” near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside Unit.

The blaze had grown to 140 acres by 6:45 p.m., leading authorities to expand evacuation warnings as hand crews and a firefighting helicopter worked to combat the flames. A map of affected areas can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.