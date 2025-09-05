Naval base starts large, noisy test of aircraft, vessels, drones in Southern California

A Ventura County naval base wants its neighbors to know they’re going to host some guests — and things might get loud over the next few weeks.

Starting Friday, a bevvy of aircraft, boats and drones will take off and land at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu. The base typically plays host to 19,000 personnel and includes an airfield, deep-water port, and more across three installations along the Pacific Coast and southeast of Oxnard.

Residents in Camarillo and others parts of Ventura County can expect an increase in air traffic noise during peak hours of the scheduled test, Naval Base Ventura County said in a news release.

Advertisement

The annual Large Force Test Event typically starts at 8 a.m. and ends around 7 p.m. but can run later, though typically not past 10 p.m., according to a Naval Base spokesperson. The tests are expected to last for two weeks.

Last year, more than 3,000 personnel units from the Navy, U.S. Marines, Army and Air Force participated in the exercise. Point Mugu provides a 36,000-square-mile range of sea and airspace, according to officials.