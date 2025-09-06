Two LAPD officers transported to hospital in Van Nuys

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Van Nuys, city police and fire officials said.

Few details about what happened are available other than it occurred in a McDonald’s parking lot on the 7000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard at 4:12 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene to transport officers to the hospital, a fire spokesperson said.

Neither department had information on the officers’ condition, but by Saturday evening police said the situation was no longer an emergency and no further assistance was needed at the location.

CBS News Los Angeles reported that a damaged minivan surrounded by crime scene tape was seen in the parking lot and nearby a person appeared to be handcuffed in an LAPD patrol car.