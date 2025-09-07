State bill to provide safe parking for homeless community college students is in jeopardy

Security guard Jashanpreet Singh walks down a row of cars at a “safe parking” site on April 23 in Los Angeles.

A state bill that could have established overnight parking programs for homeless students enrolled in California community colleges looks unlikely to pass in the legislative session ending Friday.

The bill by Assemblymember Corey A. Jackson (D-Perris), Assembly Bill 90, was held “under submission” by the Senate Appropriations Committee last month, meaning it didn’t advance to the Senate floor.

The bill is intended to address the large number of students who live out of cars and RVs due to the punishingly high cost of housing in California.

Advertisement

Jackson’s bill seeks to create secure, overnight parking programs and designated bathroom and shower facilities at the state’s community college system, which is made up of 73 districts that serve 2 million students annually.

The Assembly member said at a hearing this year that the “harsh reality” of homelessness hurts students’ efforts to get an education.

He described the proposed safe parking program as a “last resort” when there is no access to housing vouchers or other types of shelter.

Advertisement

“The last thing we want to do is have students worrying throughout the day, ‘Where in the world am I going to sleep?’... when we want them to be safe.”

A 2023 survey funded by California Community Colleges found that 1 in 4 students reported experiencing homelessness, up from 19% in 2019.

Drilling down on that figure, 9% of respondents self-identified as homeless and 15% experienced living conditions associated with homelessness, such as temporarily sleeping on an acquaintance or family member’s couch.

Advertisement

Critics of Jackson’s bill cited concerns about the cost and feasibility of running the safe parking programs, estimated to cost each community college district between $550,000 and $700,000, or $40 million to $50 million statewide, if every district voted to adopt or implement a program, according to SFGate.com.

The Los Angeles Community College District was among scores of districts that opposed AB 90, as well as similar bills submitted in previous years that didn’t advance.

Steve Veres, a member of the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, said the district has opposed such bills because it would rather connect students to providers that can offer housing.

“We’re not going to just let them park in a parking lot, we are going to give them a room,” said Veres, adding that every student who asks for emergency housing will get it.

The district puts aside $700,000 to $1 million a year for homelessness-related services, but that money is not always fully spent, Veres said. About 300-400 students annually have taken advantage of the district’s homelessness-related programs in recent years, he said.

Los Angeles Community College District is also focused on building housing, Veres said.

Some community colleges, including Long Beach City College, already offer safe parking programs. Launched in 2021 as a pilot program, Long Beach offers safe and secure vehicle parking, according to the college’s website. Internet service, showers and referrals for long-term housing assistance are also available.

Advertisement

Cities and counties turned to safe parking programs in recent years to accommodate the state’s rising homeless population and offer individuals and families a temporary alternative to affordable housing.

Santa Barbara, an early adopter, launched its safe parking program decades ago in an effort to connect homeless people to services and housing.

Safe Parking LA, which started in 2017 and connects people to secure lots around the region, has permitted more than 2,500 vehicles for safe parking, according to its website.