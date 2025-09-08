Baby snatched at knifepoint by father and grandparents rescued in Arizona, authorities say
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly snatched from his mother at knifepoint by the child’s father and grandparents in the City of Industry has been rescued by authorities in Arizona, officials say.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after Enzo Antonescu was allegedly kidnapped at a Target store on Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The infant’s father, Dragan Antonesco, 20, held the mother at knifepoint while Antonesco’s parents, 48-year-old Viorel Ilie and 40-year-old Marioara Ilie, assaulted her and kidnapped their grandson, the sheriff’s department said.
Authorities say the family fled in a 2011 Toyota Sienna and were headed, ultimately, to Chicago.
Officials said the child was found more than 7 hours later, around 8 p.m. when a state trooper in Winslow, Ariz. recognized the vehicle from the Amber Alert and pulled the car over, according to CBS News. Authorities also canceled the Amber Alert.
ABC7 reported that one person was detained but it’s unclear who. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
