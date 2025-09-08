Breaking News
Supreme Court upholds immigration stops in Los Angeles
Advertisement
California

Baby snatched at knifepoint by father and grandparents rescued in Arizona, authorities say

A police bulletin.
Authorities have located the 1-year-old boy who was allegedly taken from his mother at knifepoint in the City of Industry.
(CHP)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly snatched from his mother at knifepoint by the child’s father and grandparents in the City of Industry has been rescued by authorities in Arizona, officials say.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after Enzo Antonescu was allegedly kidnapped at a Target store on Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The infant’s father, Dragan Antonesco, 20, held the mother at knifepoint while Antonesco’s parents, 48-year-old Viorel Ilie and 40-year-old Marioara Ilie, assaulted her and kidnapped their grandson, the sheriff’s department said.

Advertisement

Authorities say the family fled in a 2011 Toyota Sienna and were headed, ultimately, to Chicago.

Officials said the child was found more than 7 hours later, around 8 p.m. when a state trooper in Winslow, Ariz. recognized the vehicle from the Amber Alert and pulled the car over, according to CBS News. Authorities also canceled the Amber Alert.

ABC7 reported that one person was detained but it’s unclear who. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement