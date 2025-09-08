Fire damages homes in San Diego County, prompts evacuations in Lakeside

The Coches 2 fire burns on Monday afternoon north of Interstate 8 in San Diego County.

A brush fire ignited near homes in San Diego County on Monday afternoon, damaging multiple structures and prompting evacuation orders in the surrounding community of Lakeside.

The blaze, dubbed the Coches 2 fire, began around 3 p.m. north of Interstate 8 at Los Coches Road in Lakeside, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection San Diego Unit.

Helicopter footage captured by NBC7 News showed smoke engulfing several hillside structures as ground crews attacked the flames with hoses and a fixed-wing plane dropped water from above.

Advertisement

Forward progress on the 5.3 acres fire was halted at 4:30 p.m., by which point the blaze was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

It is currently unknown how many structures have been damaged or destroyed. A Cal Fire captain told NBC7 that there had been at least one civilian injury.

A temporary evacuation site was opened at Viejas Casino, at 5000 Willows Road in Alpine. Evacuation orders were issued in a section of Lakeside west of the I-8, while evacuation warnings were issued in areas of Lakeside farther from the flames. A map of affected zones can be viewed here.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.