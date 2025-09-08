Indiscriminate ICE raids in L.A. can resume: What rights do you have?

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for federal authorities to double down on immigration raids in L.A.

This could mean a return to numerous arrests at workplaces such as home improvement stores, car washes, manufacturing businesses and other locations.

So what are your rights in the wake of the high court decision?

The court ruling in itself does not change basic due process for those arrested by immigration officials.

At issue is a July decision by a federal judge in L.A. U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, an appointee of President Biden, said she found a sufficient amount of evidence that agents were using race, language, a person’s vocation or the location they were at, such as a car wash, Home Depot, swap meet or row of street vendors, to form “reasonable suspicion” — the legal standard needed to detain someone. Frimpong said the reliance on those factors, either alone or in combination, does not meet the requirements of the 4th Amendment.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Public Counsel, other groups and private attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of several immigrant rights groups, three immigrants picked up at a bus stop and two U.S. citizens, one of whom was held despite showing agents his identification.

The plaintiffs argued in their complaint that immigration agents cornered brown-skinned people in Home Depot parking lots, at carwashes and at bus stops across Southern California in a show of force without establishing reasonable suspicion that they had violated immigration laws. They allege agents didn’t identify themselves, as required under federal law, and made unlawful, warrantless arrests.

In a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted an emergency appeal and lifted the judge’s order that barred “roving patrols” from snatching people off Southern California streets based on how they look, what language they speak, what work they do or where they happen to be.

It’s unclear what happens next. Immigration raids slowed in L.A. after the ruling but did not stop completely.

The basics

If you’re home alone or with family members and you hear a knock at the door, check the window, security camera or peephole so you can identify whether ICE agents are outside.

When you find yourself in this situation, the first step is to keep your door closed and locked, advised advocacy groups and legal experts.

You must open your door and allow agents inside your home if they present a valid search warrant.

Advocates say agents must identify themselves and show you the warrant by putting it against the window or slipping it under your door.

You have the right to remain silent.

For example, if you’re asked about your immigration status, where you were born or how you entered the United States, you may refuse to answer or remain silent, according to the National Immigration Justice Center.

You can simply say, “I want to remain silent” or “I am exercising my right to remain silent.”

Experts advise that you are not required to sign documents or provide personal information.

If you are detained or taken into custody, you have the right to reach out to an attorney and receive a phone call from an attorney.

You can prove you have a lawyer by giving the officer your signed Form G-28, a federal document that details your lawyer’s information and your consent to their legal representation.

Getting help

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for immigrant rights in Los Angeles County and throughout the nation. It holds in-person and virtual weekly workshops. For more information, visit the organization’s website or call (213) 353-1333.

Long Beach Forward is a local nonprofit organization that offers community outreach sessions and educational workshops. You can learn about the next session by checking the organization’s calendar , calling (562) 436-4800 or following its Instagram account .

RepresentLA is a public-private partnership that provides legal representation to immigrants in custody or in the community, as well as those who face deportation or are seeking relief. The organization hosts an immigrant workshop on the last Wednesday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. at the South Whittier Community Resource Center, 10750 Laurel Ave.

The workshop covers topics such as avoiding scams, understanding your rights in immigration court and determining eligibility for family-based immigration and citizenship.

The L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs has an online calendar of “know your rights” and legal assistance workshops. The office’s website also serves as a hub of information and immigration resources.

Catholic Charities of Los Angeles conducts regular workshops as well as informational sessions on citizenship and applications related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The organization has an online calendar that lists its monthly events.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez’s office is collaborating with Mijente, CHIRLA, the Central American Resource Center and other advocacy groups to facilitate regular training as well as provide free red resource cards at local field offices. The office has partnered with Mijente and deployed a community defense organizer to train local leaders and build rapid response networks specifically in Council District 1.

You can reach the council member’s City Hall office at (213) 473-7001, the Glassell Park field office at (323) 709-1800, or the Westlake district office at (213) 314-6290.

Children’s Institute has an in-person “Keeping Our Communities Safe” workshop in English and Spanish every Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. During the sessions, the staff reviews constitutional rights, how to identify different law enforcement agencies and how to respond safely during different types of encounters with these agencies. The institute is at 2121 W. Temple St., Los Angeles.

U.S. Africa Institute offers “Know Your Rights” webinars that are tailored to support college students who are undocumented, refugees, immigrants or international students, and their families. The webinars are held on the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. when school is in session. Registration links are shared throughout the school year via social media platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook. For more information email info@theafricainstitute.org.

Legal representation

There are several organizations and law offices who are offering their services, in some case at a low-cost, to those affected by immigration enforcement operations.

You can also search for an immigration lawyer through the American Immigration Lawyers Association online locator tool.

What if I am detained?

If you are detained or taken into custody, you have the right to reach out to an attorney and receive a phone call from an attorney.

You can prove you have a lawyer by giving the officer your signed Form G-28, a federal document that details your lawyer’s information and your consent to their legal representation.

Don’t have a lawyer? You can ask the ICE official for a list of pro-bono lawyers.

You can also ask to contact the consulate which may be able to assist you in locating a lawyer.

Get familiar with the rules of the detention center you’ve been placed in. You can do so by asking for a copy of the Detainee Handbook to understand the detention center’s rules, your rights and how you can communicate with loved ones.

The book is available in 19 languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Bengali, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, K’iche’ (Quiché)/Kxlantzij, Mam, Portuguese, Pulaar, Punjabi, Q’eqchi’ (Kekchí), Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Turkish, Vietnamese and Wolof.

What if a loved one is detained?

If your loved one was detained by immigration enforcement agents, reach out to immigrant advocacy groups that can provide referrals, information, resources (such as food and financial assistance) and, in some cases, direct support.

A network of local rapid response hotlines has been established to document immigration enforcement activity and help connect those affected to legal services and other types of support, according to the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice.

After or before you’ve made the call for help, gather these important documents that pertain to the detained family member:



Birth certificate

Medical records

Past visa applications

Receipt and approval notices for any immigration applications the person has previously submitted

You’ll also need to gather the following personal information that will be used either by you or your legal representation to locate your detained loved one:



A-Number, also known as “alien registration number,” which is assigned by the Department of Homeland Security to noncitizens who apply to live and work in the U.S. The seven- to nine-digit number can be found on a green card, work permit or other immigration document. Country of birth Personal information including full name and birthday

