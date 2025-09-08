Six people killed, two injured in solo-vehicle crash in Napa County, officials say
-
-
- Share via
Six people were killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Napa County on Sunday night, according to authorities.
The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Pope Valley Road near a vineyard, according to SFGate, citing California Highway Patrol. The driver of a minivan hit a tree while traveling south on Pope Valley Road.
Six people died at the scene; the driver and another passenger were airlifted to trauma centers for treatment, according to California Highway Patrol. The identities of the victims weren’t released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The CHP didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.