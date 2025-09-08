Six people killed, two injured in solo-vehicle crash in Napa County, officials say

6198 Pope Valley Road, near the site of a solo-vehicle crash that killed six people.

Six people were killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Napa County on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Pope Valley Road near a vineyard, according to SFGate, citing California Highway Patrol. The driver of a minivan hit a tree while traveling south on Pope Valley Road.

Six people died at the scene; the driver and another passenger were airlifted to trauma centers for treatment, according to California Highway Patrol. The identities of the victims weren’t released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The CHP didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.