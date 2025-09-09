Advertisement
California

Dozens of cargo containers fall off vessel at Port of Long Beach. Investigators search for answers

Shipping containers that fell off a cargo vessel into the water at the Port of Long Beach.
A boat uses jets of water to corral shipping containers that fell off a cargo vessel into the water at the Port of Long Beach Tuesday.
(KTLA)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
  • At least 50 shipping containers slipped off a cargo vessel, the Mississippi, at the Port of Long Beach, leaving port officials scrambling to determine what happened.

At least 50 shipping containers slipped off a vessel at the Port of Long Beach Tuesday morning, leaving officials scrambling to determine what happened.

Port spokesperson Art Marroquin said the ship, the Mississippi, was berthed at Terminal G just before 9 a.m. when the containers mysteriously fell overboard into the nearby water.

Marroquin and other port officials did not respond to questions about the ship. They confirmed, however, that no injuries were reported and all operations have been temporarily suspended as responders work to secure the containers.

Port officials are in the preliminary stages of investigating what caused the incident.

An online site dedicated to tracking ships says the Mississippi flies under a Portuguese flag and was last docked in China two weeks ago.

The incident happened only four days after the port was named the Best West Coast seaport in North America for a seventh-straight year by the trade publication Asia Cargo News.

The port handles more than 9 million 20-foot containers per year from 2,000 vessels, moving one-fourth of all containers on the West Coast.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

